Jacqueline Jossa wows fans with stunning make-up snap on shoot in Ibiza

Former soap star Jacqueline Jossa has left followers gushing over a glamorous holiday snap.

The 27-year-old actress is currently living it up in Ibiza alongside Billie Faiers, Charlotte Crosby and the team at fashion retailer In The Style.

Jacqueline Jossa is away with the girls (Credit: Splash)

Taking to Instagram to document the trip, Jacqueline looked stunning as she posed in a floral design with a huge wine glass in tow.

She completed the look with dramatic make-up and a long braid.

The ex EastEnders star wrote: "All glammed up for the @inthestyle Ibiza villa partaayyyyyy!!"

Plenty of praise

Fans rushed to compliment the snap, with one writing: "Such a beautiful woman inside and out x."

Another said: "Wow 😍 That look on you is incredible !! 🔥🔥 ."

A third added: "Absolutely stunning 😍 ."

A fourth commented: "Love the hair looking fab 💖 ."

Keeping it real

The I'm A Celeb winner regularly takes to social media to update her fans on her busy life.

Last month, she took a break from her usual contoured look to post a brutally honest photo.

Jacqueline impressed followers with the stunning snap (Credit: Splash)

Read more: Emmerdale’s Charley Webb shares family photo with husband Matthew Wolfenden and sons

Reflecting on the past few months of lockdown, Jac said that it had helped put things into perspective and she urged her fans not to put too much pressure on themselves.

She told her 2.8 million followers: "Does anyone EVER just take a photo straight from the upload on insta??? I don’t think so.

"Thought I would give it a go... little reminder for anyone struggling with life, with home schooling or motivation.

"Do not even worry about it. We are only human. It’s lovely to post pics where you feel fab and glam and you are doing something fun and amazing. Not always real though, is it?"

She is back on track with husband Dan (Credit: Splash)

The mum-of-two continued: "We know this now because people are being more honest and open which is great! This morning I am tired and hungry so I’m probs gonna eat like a pig, deal with it!!

"Feel like this pandemic has been an eye opener for me, what about you guys?"

Marriage woes

Jacqueline has spent the majority of lockdown with her husband, former TOWIE star Dan Osborne, 29.

The couple, who have had their ups and downs over the years, were rumoured to have split up in May.

Read more: Gemma Collins fans beg her not to take James Argent back after he sends her 'vile' message

However, they have since put on a united front and celebrated their third wedding anniversary together last month.

Gushing over Dan on his birthday, she wrote on Instagram: "Happy birthday mr @danosborneofficial

29🙌🏼 Swipe to find mr in a lovely shade of red lipstick 💁‍♀️👌 We love you daddy! Let’s have a great day."

The couple share daughters Ella and Mia, while Dan also has son Teddy from a previous relationship.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.