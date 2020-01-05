The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Sunday 5th January 2020
News

Jacqueline Jossa fans urge her to rest as she reveals she's 'unwell' ahead of Malibu break

She's reportedly going on a girls' hol in 2020

By Richard Bell

Former soap star and I'm A Celebrity 2019 winner Jacqueline Jossa has been inundated with messages advising her to "rest" and "get well soon" after telling fans she's been poorly.

The ex EastEnders actress, 27, shared a make-up free selfie on Instagram and revealed she's been feeling "unwell".

View this post on Instagram

OKAY... let’s be real for a sec yeah? I am Unwell 😂the cold has finally hit me. I realised, I spent a month in front of you guys with 0 make up on and bites all over my face, crying like a baby.. but Atleast I was open and real with you guys. Then I come back and post loads of glam pictures😂😩 DONT GET ME WRONG! I love a glam moment or 2!! If I am feeling myself I shall post a picture about it (it’s a rare occasion when you have kids!) But a lot of the time I look like this... plane JANE!! Terrible bags because I’m SO tired and full of cold! You lot can be so kind to me and then so mean to yourselves. Be nice to yourselves!! 💕we all have rough days lovers! In other news I have a super fun announcement tomorrow so I need to pull my act together and take all the medicine I’m aloud too! I need to look CUTE!! So much love 💓

A post shared by Jacqueline Osborne (@jacjossa) on

Read more: Jacqueline Jossa says trolls called her 'the fat Lauren Branning' as she celebrates 10 years since EastEnders casting

The mum-of-two captioned the pic, posted on Sunday (05.01.20) afternoon: "Okay... let's be real for a sec, yeah? I am unwell, the cold has finally hit me.

"I realised, I spent a month in front of you guys with zero make-up on and bites all over my face, crying like a baby... but at least I was open and real with you guys.

"Then I come back and post loads of glam pictures. Don't get me wrong, I love a glam moment or two! If I am feeling myself I shall post a picture about it (it's a rare occasion when you have kids!)

View this post on Instagram

LBD 💫

A post shared by Jacqueline Osborne (@jacjossa) on

"But a lot of the time I look like this... plane Jane! Terrible bags because I'm so tired and full of cold! You lot can be so kind to me and then so mean to yourselves. Be nice to yourselves! We all have rough days, lovers!"

Jacqueline's fans rushed to comment on the pic, with one saying: "Rest yourself, beautiful soul xx."

I'm so tired and full of cold!

Another wrote: "Get well soon @jacjossa xx."

A third put: "Feel better soon xx."

Someone else joked: "In bed [for] two days with the flu and I only wish I looked like you do in this photo, instead of a 40-year-old corpse who needs a shower."

A fifth said: "Hope you feel better after a good night's sleep."

Jacqueline with her youngest daughter, Mia (Credit: Dean / SplashNews.com)

Read more: I'm A Celebrity's Jacqueline Jossa shows off post-jungle figure in a little black dress

At the end of her post, Jacqueline - who shares Ella, four, and Mia, one, with husband Dan Osborne - teased that she has something exciting in the pipeline.

She wrote: "In other news, I have a super fun announcement tomorrow so I need to pull my act together and take all the medicine I'm allowed to! I need to look cute! So much love."

Jac's illness comes ahead of a trip to Malibu with her friends.

The Sun reported that the star is due to jet off for a girls' holiday in the Californian beach destination, home of stars including Jennifer Aniston, Lady Gaga and former Albert Square favourite Patsy Palmer.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Trending Articles

 Susanna Reid reveals she's put on weight in new pic ahead of Good Morning Britain return
Dancing On Ice: Viewers issue verdict on new judge John Barrowman
Kate Garraway fans left red faced after spotting her underwear in messy bedroom photo
Jeremy Clarkson slammed for 'sickening' comments about Australian bushfires
Former Dancing On Ice judge Jason Gardiner brands hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby 'fake and disingenuous'
Fans praise Rochelle Humes' six-year-old daughter for 'beautiful' and 'sweet' handwritten thank-you letter