Jacqueline Jossa has wowed her Instagram fans by sharing throwback bikini snaps.

The stunning former EastEnders actress floored her critics with the throwback shot of her on a beach with daughters Ella and Mia.

Fans heaped praise on Jac, 28, for her appearance in the image telling her that she looked “amazing”.

What did Jacqueline Jossa say on Instagram?

She posted the photo with Ella, six, alongside a snap of her with younger daughter Mia, three, and wrote: “My girls, always.”

Jac shared the images from a recent holiday to Portugal, showing off her natural beauty with a fresh face and her hair in a loose bun.

The I’m A Celebrity queen looked blissfully happy on the break with her children with husband Dan Osborne, 30.

Jacqueline has been troubled by trolls in the past (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Jac has been very open in the past about her experience of hateful trolls sending her vile comments.

However, there were none to be seen this time around as her followers heaped praise on her.

One fan wrote: “You look amazing, what a beautiful picture.”

Another gushed: “You look stunning, one of the most beautiful bodies (and people) going.”

A third added: “You are looking smoking hot.”

Jacqueline recently hit back at trolls (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

What did Jacqueline say to a troll?

The comments were a far cry from a cruel message sent to Jac days earlier.

Jac shared a screenshot with her fans after a vile bully messaged her saying: “Why don’t you ever make an effort with yourself when you are at home? You always look such a mess.”

Talking about the comment in her Instagram story, Jacqueline said: “Obviously I’m going to bluff it because she’s a [bleep] but still – makes me laugh. People are funny, but she’s not wrong, I don’t make an effort when I’m at home in my pyjamas looking after two kids and two dogs.

“I don’t wear make up 24-7, you’re right. But [bleep] hell, put it in your WhatsApp group – you don’t have to message me hon.”

She added: “Calm yourself down, dust yourself off, pick yourself up and get on with your day.”

