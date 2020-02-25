Jacqueline Jossa stuns fans as she reveals hair transformation

Former EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa has revealed a new hairstyle after chopping off her locks.

The I'm A Celebrity winner shared a photo to Instagram on Tuesday showing herself sporting a shorter brunnette 'do.

Jacqueline, 27, told fans she was giving "Kylie vibes", seemingly referring to her jungle campmate Caitlyn Jenner's famous daughter Kylie Jenner.

The actress captioned the post: "Kylie vibes.

"Shooting my collection with @inthestyle coming THURSDAY!"

Fans couldn't get enough of Jacqueline's new look with one person writing: "Love your hair so much better."

Another said: "Shorter hair suits you!"

A third added: "Wow your hair looks amazing."

Jacqueline recently expressed her excitement over her new clothing collection with In The Style.

Alongside a snap of herself wearing a bright orange suit, Jacqueline said: "Ahhhhh!! I’m so READY for this!!! My collection is coming and it’s launching 27/2.

"After shooting the campaign today and seeing all the samples that YOU helped me design I honestly can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve done!

How gorgeous is this suit that you girls helped me choose the colour for!!

"How gorgeous is this suit that you girls helped me choose the colour for!! There is something for EVERYBODY and all of the range is sizes 6-24 which was something I was really passionate about!

"If you want to get early access to my @inthestyle range before everyone else then head to my stories to swipe up! Counting down the days now. I am so grateful."

Meanwhile, Jacqueline built a strong bond with Caitlyn during their time in the jungle.

Last week, the American TV star revealed her daughter Kylie "can't wait" to meet mum-of-two Jacqueline.

She told Closer magazine: "Jac is such a doll. I can’t wait for her to come out here.

"The girls are excited to meet her too – especially Kylie, who has already insisted she gets an invite for dinner when she’s in town."

