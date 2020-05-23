Jacqueline Jossa 'splits from husband Dan Osborne'

I’m A Celebrity winner Jacqueline Jossa has allegedly split from her husband Dan Osborne after their marriage became “unworkable” in lockdown.

The ex-EastEnders star has reportedly moved out of the family home with the couple’s two young daughters.

Dan Osborne and Jacqueline Jossa share two daughters (Credit: Splash)

The 27-year-old is believed to be staying with her parents.

A source told The Sun: "Jac and Dan have had their problems but lockdown magnifies everything. She needs breathing space.

"There’s still a lot of love there.

"It’s been an incredibly tense past few months and post-jungle Jacqueline has been in trauma dealing with all the speculation surrounding their relationship."

The tabloid reports that the couple will "reassess" their relationship after some breathing space.

There’s still a lot of love there but, quite simply, Jacqueline needs some breathing space.

Jacqueline showed no hint of issues this morning (Saturday, May 23) as she shared a cute picture of her and daughters Mia, 23 months, and Ella, five, wearing matching PJs.

Time out

Earlier this week, the mum of two revealed she was taking some time for herself, as she explained she wasn't posting so much on social media.

Dan, 28, last posted four days ago as he shared gorgeous pictures of his girls enjoying themselves in the paddling pool.

Previous troubles

The couple have been together for seven years and have weathered some storms in that time, with a previous split and reports that Dan had been unfaithful.

However, they have been very much united in working on their relationship since Jac was crowned Queen of the Jungle in December 2019, and have both spoken passionately about their love for one another.

Hopefully they can work things out again soon.

ED! has contacted reps for comment.

