Jacqueline Jossa has responded to rumours that her husband, Dan Osborne, has cheated on her in the past.

The former EastEnders actress, 28, married former TOWIE star Dan, 29, in 2017.

And they share two young daughters together – Ella and Mia.

When the actress won I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! in 2019 – various stories surfaced claiming that Dan had cheated on her with a string of women.

Dan even went on to apologise to Jacqueline with a cryptic message on Instagram.

Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne have been married for three years (Credit: SplashNews)

Here his words included: “I want to publicly say, I know I have made mistakes, we all do as humans, but I’ve made some that have almost cost me my family.

“I have seriously learnt from these massively, so I want to publicly apologise to my beautiful wife and my family for the mistakes I’ve made.”

But now Jacqueline says that only she and Dan know ‘the truth’ to what really went on.

Speaking to The Sun she also said that she has no power from stopping people from selling cheating allegation stories.

Jacqueline says only she and Dan really know what went on (Credit: SplashNews)

She said: “Listen – you can’t stop the b*****s selling stories; that is fact, and I know that. They can say what they want, Daniel and I know the truth.

“Seeing things taken out of context was really hard, because a lot of it was stuff from the past we had already dealt.”

She also said that they are both continuing to work on their relationship.

And that seeing a therapist has ultimately helped saved their marriage.

What’s more, she says that she doesn’t want to be ever considered ‘poor Jacqueline’ by the general public.

This echoes the explanation she gave shortly after winning I’m A Celebrity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Osborne (@jacjossa)

While speaking to ITV’s Lorraine Kelly, she said that she was aware of Dan’s actions.

And that none of the rumours were new to her.

She said at the time: “The thing is, it’s really funny because we’ve been going through it for like two years. This isn’t new for me.”



Before adding: “To be honest, I want to hit a restart button. It’s been two years of basically me giving him hell and it’s not like he’s got away lightly at all.”

