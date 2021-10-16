Jacqueline Jossa has paid an emotional tribute to her brothers John and David, who both died as babies.

The former EastEnders star spoke out in remembrance while marking Baby Loss Awareness Week.

Jacqueline, 28, joined in Friday night’s Wave Of Light by lighting a candle at 7pm to mark all babies born too soon.

She then told her followers about her own brothers, who died before she was born.

Jacqueline Jossa cuddled up to daughter Ella and paid tribute to her late brothers (Credit: Instagram)

Jacqueline Jossa remembers her brothers

Jacqueline wrote on Instagram: “Thinking of all the heavenly babies that are so missed and too special for this earth.

Read more: Jacqueline Jossa stuns in Instagram bikini photos as she poses with daughters

“My brothers John and David, I am thinking of you tonight, wondering what life would have been with 2 older brothers backing my corner every step of the way.

“I hope I make you proud.”

The star hopes her older brothers are ‘proud’ of her (Credit: Instagram)

Jacqueline, who herself has two children, went on to credit her own parents for their bravery.

“My brave mum and dad for continuing to power through life even when it’s so cruel,” she said.

“Thinking of my closest love ones after several miscarriages, you know who you are and I am thinking and praying extra hard tonight.

“Heaven has gained so many angels. Lighting a candle for you all.”

Raising awareness

Jacqueline first made fans aware of her brothers in 2018.

It came as the star’s elder sister Katrina Farrelly ran the London Marathon to raise money for The Lullaby Trust.

The charity raises awareness of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) and Jacqueline shared a link to Katrina’s fundraising page.

Katrina said: “Some people know my family’s story and some will not but I hope it touches you all enough to understand how important this charity is for all of the families who have suffered a loss of a baby in this way.

“I personally lost two baby brothers, one due to cot death and the other was put down to cot death although he died in hospital due to an illness caused by lack of oxygen at birth. I was a young child at the time of these deaths.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Osborne (@jacjossa)

Read more: Jacqueline Jossa makes promise on Instagram after death of grandad

“The devastation on my family has been clear to see and I can’t think of any challenge bigger or more fitting to show my love for the charity and my support to my family in moving forward.

Katrina added: “This is a powerful motivation for me and I plan on smashing my target , so any help you could give to the cause would be greatly appreciated. Thank you all so much in advance.”

Jacqueline’s sister went on to raise more than £3,000 for The Lullaby Trust.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.