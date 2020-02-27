Jacqueline Jossa admits she tricked everyone after unveiling new look

Former EastEnders actress Jacqueline Jossa has tricked her fans into believing she'd had her long brunette hair all chopped off - but has revealed it was just a wig!

The current Queen of the Jungle showcased her new 'do on her Instagram feed this week.

Jac models her new fashion range with new hair to match (Credit: Instagram)

Read more: Jacqueline Jossa hints at Lauren Branning return to EastEnders

Jacqueline, who won I'm A Celebrity last year, has been giving her 2.6 million Instagram followers a sneak peak of her new fashion collection for In The Style.

Her hair looks shorter and sleeker throughout.

However, she later posted a cheeky video which showed that in fact she was wearing a hairpiece.

Now you see it... (Credit: Instagram)

Using the caption 'Hair today, gone tomorrow' Jac poked out her tongue and made faces as her stylist pulled off the wig to reveal a cap underneath.

... Now you don't! (Credit: Instagram)

Earlier this week, Jacqueline posted a photo of her new look and fans thought she had chopped her locks off.

Jacqueline, 27, told fans she was giving "Kylie vibes", seemingly referring to her jungle campmate Caitlyn Jenner's famous daughter Kylie Jenner.

The actress captioned the post: "Kylie vibes. Shooting my collection with @inthestyle coming THURSDAY!"

Jacqueline recently expressed her excitement over her new clothing collection with In The Style.

Alongside a snap of herself wearing a bright orange suit, Jacqueline said: "Ahhhhh!! I’m so READY for this!!! My collection is coming and it’s launching 27/2.

"After shooting the campaign today and seeing all the samples that YOU helped me design I honestly can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve done!"

Read more: ITV has renewed I'm A Celebrity for three more years

Meanwhile, this week, the star also posted a sultry pic of herself in a green bikini top.

She captioned the post: "Jungle Jac."

Fans were quick to comment, including her former EastEnders co-star Tilly Keeper, who plays Louise Mitchell, who said: 'Oh my god, are you serious? You look incred."

Long or short hair, we agree!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.