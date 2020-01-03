The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Friday 3rd January 2020
I'm A Celebrity's Jacqueline Jossa shows off post-jungle figure in a little black dress

She shed a stone due to the 'jungle diet' on I'm A Celebrity

By Robert Leigh

Queen of the Jungle Jacqueline Jossa has been praised by fans after impressing with her New Year's Eve look.

The 27-year-old former EastEnders star looked sensational in a little black dress for her 2020 celebrations - and over 200,000 of her social media fans gave her look the thumbs up.

Last month Jac said during an appearance on Lorraine that she shed a stone during her time in the I'm A Celebrity jungle.

And although she admitted she was hoping to lose even more weight while on the ITV reality show, her followers certainly reckon she looks "stunning" only a few weeks on from her telly triumph down under.

View this post on Instagram

LBD 💫

A post shared by Jacqueline Osborne (@jacjossa) on

"Stunning dunno what it is about this young woman but she is a great example to you girls," wrote one fan on the pic uploaded to Instagram.

"You look beautiful," remarked another admirer, echoed time and time again in the comments section.

Such an inspiration.

A third person gushed: "WOW such an inspiration."

Jac was also repeatedly complimented as being "incredible" on the post in which her curls also cascaded across her shoulders to show off her eye-catching star earrings.

View this post on Instagram

HNY❤️

A post shared by Jacqueline Osborne (@jacjossa) on

Jacqueline, who recently revealed she still felt wounded by unpleasant comments made about her weight when she joined the cast of EastEnders a decade ago, had told chat show host Lorraine Kelly the 'jungle diet' had a slimming effect - but that it was limited.

She said at the time: "It was the first thing I asked when I got out - 'how much weight did I lose?'"

"I lost a stone. I mean I was hoping for more but we ate really well because we got so many stars.

"Sometimes there was too much food."

View this post on Instagram

10 years ago I landed the BEST job in the world! Loved ever second of it, this picture changed my life. I used to hate this picture so much I got trolled so so badly, “the new fat Lauren branding” “Why recast and then get someone so much uglier and what is the hair cut” I admit I really hate the hair cut now 😂 but jeez ppl can be mean, and to a 17 year old girl, words hurt a lot! It effected me for a LONG time! Probably still does actually if I’m being honest. Still 10 years on, I done 7 years on the show of my dreams and had 2 beautiful children. To end this year I just became QUEEN OF THE JUNGLE! WOW!! My life has changed so much and had so many ups and downs in these 10 years. I can honestly say heading into 2020 I’m excited, happy and content! Thank you for supporting me ❤️ Also big shoutout to the people who will remember this first girl 17 year old me that just landed a role that would change her life ❤️ Feeling overwhelmed and so lucky, thanks a million. 🥳 HAPPY NEW YEAR

A post shared by Jacqueline Osborne (@jacjossa) on

