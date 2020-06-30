Jacqueline Jossa goes make-up free as she opens up about 'eye-opener'

Former EastEnders actress Jacqueline Jossa has gone make-up free for an important message.

The mum-of-two, 27, took a break from her usual contoured look to post a brutally honest photo.

Jacqueline Jossa got candid with her fans (Credit: Splash)

Taking to social media, she reflected on the past few months of lockdown.

She said that it had helped put things into perspective and she urged her fans not to put too much pressure on themselves.

Taking to Instagram, she shared the snap with her 2.8 million followers.

She captioned the snap with: "Does anyone EVER just take a photo straight from the upload on insta???

"I don’t think so. Thought I would give it a go... little reminder for anyone struggling with life, with home schooling or motivation.

"Do not even worry about it. We are only human.

"It’s lovely to post pics where you feel fab and glam and you are doing something fun and amazing. Not always real though, is it?

"We know this now because people are being more honest and open which is great! This morning I am tired and hungry so I’m probs gonna eat like a pig, deal with it!!

"Feel like this pandemic has been an eye opener for me, what about you guys?

Jacqueline with husband Dan Osborne on Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

"Also baby shark is on repeat so that’s great."

Many of her fans praised her for her wise words of advice.

One user commented: "Lovely grounded lady and mummy. Don't ever change."

Another user sympathised: "I really feel like this today! N0 motivation and sluggish."

A third user posted: "Love this post and how real you are."

And a fourth user wrote: "So honest and refreshing."

Jaqueline has spent much of lockdown with her husband, former TOWIE star Dan Osborne, 29.

The couple, who have had their ups and downs over the years, were rumoured to have split up last month.

However, they have since put on a united front and celebrated their third wedding anniversary together last week.

Jacqueline won last year's I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!.

During the series stories circulated that Dan had cheated on her with several women in the past.

However, both vowed to work on their relationship moving forward, and remain a couple.

