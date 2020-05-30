Jacqueline Jossa smiles with her daughters after Dan Osborne split rumours

Actress Jacqueline Jossa seems to be in good spirits despite reports she and Dan Osborne are headed for yet another split.

The 27-year-old has appeared to shrug off rumours she's given Dan 'a final ultimatum' regarding his behaviour. She posted a sweet snap of herself back at her family home with her two daughters.

In the shot that she shared with her 2.7 million followers on Instagram on Saturday (May 30), Jac was joined by her adorable little girls, Ella, five, and Mia, one.

View this post on Instagram The girls💞🙌🏼 HAPPY SATURDAY!!🌞 A post shared by Jacqueline Osborne (@jacjossa) on May 30, 2020 at 4:54am PDT

She captioned the picture: "The girls, HAPPY SATURDAY!!"

Fans rushed to compliment the star, with one commenting: "You're glowing!"

While a second added: "Wishing you and your girls the best."

Feeling the strain

Reports surfaced last weekend that the couple's marriage was feeling the strain under lockdown.

Jacqueline was then spotted moving out of the family home to her parents with her and Dan's two young daughters.

"Jacqueline had never before left the house after a row. It's the most drastic action she's ever taken," a source told The Sun, which reported that she was giving Dan another chance.

Cheating rumours

It was also reported that Gabby Allen's ex, Myles Stephenson, who was in the jungle with Jacqueline, told her that the rumours suggesting something went on between Gabby and Dan were true.

At the weekend, Jacqueline shared on her Instagram stories: "I need some time. There is no split. No divorce.

"We are working together not against each other. Change your headlines please. Thanks".

Jacqueline Jossa has said she and her husband Dan are "working with each other" (Credit: Robin Pope/Cover Images)

She then insisted in a statement on Instagram that fans should stop believing every rumour that they read about the couple.

"The stories about splits, divorce, third parties – it's just not my real life. Don't believe it," she insisted.

"I'm going to enjoy the sunshine with my kids. Thanks to everyone who always stands by us and to all the hard-working parents trying to get through this crazy time – and for those who don't get it, just be kind. I will not be commenting any further."