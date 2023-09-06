Jack Whitehall ‘welcomes his first baby’ with girlfriend Roxy Horner

Jack Whitehall has reportedly welcomed his first baby, a daughter, with his girlfriend Roxy Horner.

The comedian, 35, and Roxy, 32, announced they were expecting their first child in May of this year. At the time, Roxy admitted it was a “relief to finally fall pregnant”. She revealed the couple suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage last year.

Jack and Roxy were seen leaving the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s in London on Tuesday evening. Jack was carrying their newborn in a carrier.

Comedian Jack has welcomed his first baby

Jack Whitehall baby

In images obtained by the MailOnline, Jack is seen in casual clothes as he holds the carrier. Meanwhile, Roxy wore a striped vest and sunglasses.

It comes months after they shared the news that they were expecting a baby. Speaking to Hello! at the time, Roxy explained: “We had a miscarriage last year and so there was a part of me that was worried to open up too soon about this baby because I was so worried something would happen again and I didn’t want to have to kind of tell the world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Whitehall (@jackwhitehall)

“I think because we did go through that miscarriage you realise how fragile the baby is, and just how common actually a miscarriage is, and that so many women go through it – I had no idea how common it actually was. It just makes this feel extra special and you’re more grateful that everything’s fine.”

He’s literally just a ball of positivity – he’s great.

Speaking about Jack, Roxy added: “He’s literally just a ball of positivity – he’s great. If I do have a day where it’s hard to manage, he’ll crack a joke and lift me up in every way.”

Meanwhile, last month, Jack appeared on Good Morning Britain and spoke ahead of becoming a dad. He said: “Their arrival is imminent – next week. I am not feeling prepared yet.”

The couple are parents!

During an appearance on Heart, Jack also admitted he felt “terrified”. He said: “My girlfriend is pregnant. [I’m] terrified. Absolutely terrified. But, very very excited as well. And yeah, I need to do some growing up! Very quickly!”

