Jack Whitehall ‘welcomes his first baby’ with girlfriend Roxy Horner

Jack Whitehall has reportedly welcomed his first baby, a daughter, with his girlfriend Roxy Horner.
The comedian, 35, and Roxy, 32, announced they were expecting their first child in May of this year. At the time, Roxy admitted it was a “relief to finally fall pregnant”. She revealed the couple suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage last year.
Jack and Roxy were seen leaving the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s in London on Tuesday evening. Jack was carrying their newborn in a carrier.
Jack Whitehall baby
In images obtained by the MailOnline, Jack is seen in casual clothes as he holds the carrier. Meanwhile, Roxy wore a striped vest and sunglasses.
It comes months after they shared the news that they were expecting a baby. Speaking to Hello! at the time, Roxy explained: “We had a miscarriage last year and so there was a part of me that was worried to open up too soon about this baby because I was so worried something would happen again and I didn’t want to have to kind of tell the world.
View this post on Instagram
“I think because we did go through that miscarriage you realise how fragile the baby is, and just how common actually a miscarriage is, and that so many women go through it – I had no idea how common it actually was. It just makes this feel extra special and you’re more grateful that everything’s fine.”
He’s literally just a ball of positivity – he’s great.
Speaking about Jack, Roxy added: “He’s literally just a ball of positivity – he’s great. If I do have a day where it’s hard to manage, he’ll crack a joke and lift me up in every way.”
Meanwhile, last month, Jack appeared on Good Morning Britain and spoke ahead of becoming a dad. He said: “Their arrival is imminent – next week. I am not feeling prepared yet.”
Read more: Jack Whitehall and girlfriend announce they’re expecting baby following miscarriage heartbreak
During an appearance on Heart, Jack also admitted he felt “terrified”. He said: “My girlfriend is pregnant. [I’m] terrified. Absolutely terrified. But, very very excited as well. And yeah, I need to do some growing up! Very quickly!”
Leave your congratulation messages for Jack and Roxy on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix!