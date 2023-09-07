Jack Whitehall shares gorgeous first photos of first baby: ‘Utterly overwhelming’

Jack Whitehall has welcomed his first baby, a daughter, with his girlfriend Roxy Horner.

The comedian, 35, and Roxy, 32, announced they were expecting their first child in May of this year. At the time, Roxy admitted it was a “relief to finally fall pregnant” after revealing the couple suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage last year.

Jack and Roxy were seen leaving the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s in London on Tuesday evening. He was carrying their newborn in a carrier.

In images obtained by the MailOnline, Jack is seen in casual clothes as he holds the carrier. Meanwhile, Roxy wore a striped vest and sunglasses.

Jack took to social media yesterday to share the exciting news with his followers too. Taking to Instagram, Jack uploaded a snap of himself holding his baby daughter in the hospital. In the second photo, Jack poses for a selfie with Roxy and the baby in the hospital.

“Well this just happened! Utterly overwhelming and joyous in ways I couldn’t have even imagined,” he captioned the post.

“In awe of my partner @roxyhorner who has been amazing throughout this journey and is going to be the greatest mum ever. So excited to have started a family of my own,” he then continued.

“Having vowed I’d never be that guy I am now 100% going to be the parent that shows everyone endless pictures of their kid. I also wore skechers to hospital, I think I must accept I am a full-blown dad now,” he then wrote.

Jack then added: “Name wise after this weekend I think ‘rice, rice, baby’ has a nice ring to it,” he said, referencing Declan Rice’s late winner for Arsenal against Manchester United on Sunday.

Fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. “Awww Daddy Jack congratulations to you and Roxy. Bet Grandad Michael is a proud Grandad,” one fan commented. “Fantastic! Congratulations to you all,” another wrote.

“Congratulations Roxy and Jack on the birth of your gorgeous baby girl,” a third gushed.

Another fan then said: “Congratulations to you both.”

It comes months after they shared the news that they were expecting a baby.

Speaking to Hello! at the time, Roxy explained: “We had a miscarriage last year and so there was a part of me that was worried to open up too soon about this baby because I was so worried something would happen again and I didn’t want to have to kind of tell the world.

“I think because we did go through that miscarriage you realise how fragile the baby is, and just how common actually a miscarriage is, and that so many women go through it – I had no idea how common it actually was. It just makes this feel extra special and you’re more grateful that everything’s fine.

“Speaking about Jack, Roxy added: “He’s literally just a ball of positivity – he’s great. If I do have a day where it’s hard to manage, he’ll crack a joke and lift me up in every way.”

Meanwhile, last month, Jack appeared on Good Morning Britain and spoke ahead of becoming a dad. He said: “Their arrival is imminent – next week. I am not feeling prepared yet.”

