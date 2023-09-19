Jack Whitehall and girlfriend Roxy Horner’s baby name ‘revealed’: ‘Gorgeous name for a gorgeous baby’

Jack Whitehall and girlfriend Roxy Horner have decided on the name for their baby, it’s been reported.

The comedian, 35, and Roxy, 32 announced they had welcomed their first child earlier this month. Taking to Instagram, Jack uploaded a snap of himself holding his baby daughter in the hospital. In the second photo, Jack poses for a selfie with Roxy and the baby in the hospital.

And now, the bundle of joy’s name has reportedly been revealed – and it’s the cutest!

Jack Whitehall baby name ‘revealed’

According to a source close to the showbiz couple, their baby is called Elsie.

The source also told MailOnline that the sweet name means “pledge to God”. And apparently Jack and Roxy “took their time” thinking of it.

What’s more, another source added to The Sun: “Elsie is a gorgeous baby and Jack and Roxy have picked a gorgeous name to fit. Everyone is so thrilled.”

The comedian, 35, and Roxy, 32, announced they were expecting their first child in May of this year. At the time, Roxy admitted it was a “relief to finally fall pregnant” after revealing the couple suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage last year.

Speaking to Hello! at the time, Roxy explained: “We had a miscarriage last year and so there was a part of me that was worried to open up too soon about this baby because I was so worried something would happen again and I didn’t want to have to kind of tell the world.”

We had a miscarriage last year and so there was a part of me that was worried to open up too soon about this baby.

She then went on: “I think because we did go through that miscarriage you realise how fragile the baby is, and just how common actually a miscarriage is, and that so many women go through it – I had no idea how common it actually was. It just makes this feel extra special and you’re more grateful that everything’s fine.

Speaking about Jack, Roxy then added: “He’s literally just a ball of positivity – he’s great. If I do have a day where it’s hard to manage, he’ll crack a joke and lift me up in every way.”

