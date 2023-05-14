Ronan Keating’s son Jack Keating’s name for baby daughter revealed

The name of Love Island star Jack Keating’s baby daughter has been revealed.

The reality star shocked fans earlier this year when he revealed that he had become a father to a baby girl just months after leaving the ITV2 villa. His daughter’s birth was surrounded with secrecy with even the identity of the mother remaining a secret. However it was later revealed that artist Keely Iqbal is the woman in question.

Jack Keating’s baby name has been revealed (Credit: Splash)

And now she has revealed her daughter’s name. According to reports, while speaking on Instagram during a wholesome question and answer session, Keely opened up about her name.

In the Q&A, one of Keely’s followers asked what her daughter’s name is. One asked: “Does baby girl have a last name, daddy’s, or is it double barrel?”

Keely replied: “Her name is Maya Ann Keating.” She added: “Ann was my mum’s name. She watches Maya from heaven.”

Love Island star Jack Keating’s baby name revealed

And the news didn’t stop there. Keely also shared that baby Maya was six pounds four ounces when she was born. And she also spoke about how being a mum can be exhausting.

One fan asked: “How is it being a mother and you and your daughter are beautiful?” Keely replied: “Thank you (heart emoji). Being a mum can be tiring but that’s okay because our 3am chats are my favourite and this is by far the best job in the world.”

Earlier this year Jack, who is the eldest son of Boyzone star Ronan Keating, left fans shocked when he announced he had become a father. It was just weeks after he left Love Island.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Keating (@jackkeating11)

Jack indicated he has become a father with a post on Instagram in March showing him cradling a newborn. He made use of an emoji as he captioned the black and white snap: “Welcome to the world my little princess.”

Some bewildered followers were left puzzled by the unexpected announcement. “Woah have I missed something?” one wrote.

Read more: Ronan Keating’s son Jack Keating shocks confused fans as he shares baby news

“Who’s the mother?” asked another person very directly. “I’m so confused. The maths isn’t adding up,” one said.

And another alleged as they wondered: “Someone was carrying your baby when you went on Love Island? You’re joking.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!