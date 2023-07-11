ITV star Jack Fincham has opened up about his ‘biggest regret’ after winning hit show Love Island.

Jack bagged a coveted presenting spot on This Morning but was reportedly axed after failing to turn up one morning. Speaking on the Under The Surface podcast, Jack said it was his “biggest mistake”.

He said: “I’m still forever sorry about that. I went out and I didn’t wake up and it’s my own fault.”

ITV star details what went wrong

At the time, Jack was employed to do the competitions alongside Andi Peters. It meant he was “having a whale of a time going all over Europe doing live tele”.

Jack said: “I was loving it. Instead of people coming up to me saying Love Island, they’d say ‘loved your competition the other day’.”

I made some right idiotic decisions.

But after a big night out for the Celebs Go Dating wrap party, Jack forgot to set his alarm for work at This Morning the next day.

He said: “I remember they were just so angry. I was so apologetic but that messed a lot of things up for me, and I’m still trying to come back from that now.”

Jack Fincham discusses mental health

Opening up about his mental health on the podcast, Jack added: “It has impacted so much, but I’m a different person today and I think so much more.”

But Jack admitted that he hadn’t done a great job of taking advice after his stint on Love Island. The former pen salesman turned boxer won the hit ITV show in 2018 with Dani Dyer. They broke up nine months later. Jack has a daughter, Blossom, with ex-girlfriend Casey Ranger.

Jack was arrested on a drug-driving charge in 2021 but the case was dropped just days before he was due in court.

At the time, he vowed to make 2022 his year. He said on social media: “Right my wrongs, clean slate and more importantly prove myself right and certain people wrong. A year of success to come.”

In his podcast chat, Jack revealed that ITV’s aftercare team had offered him advice after Love Island.

He said: “They give you a lesson on what not to do. Did I listen to any of it? No, but they did tell me. I made some right idiotic decisions right after, getting caught up.”

