This Morning star breaks silence on split from partner of 10 years: ‘I felt on my own’

ITV This Morning contributor Trinny Woodall has broken her silence on her split from partner of 10 years Charles Saatchi.

It was reported in March earlier this year that fashion makeover pundit Trinny, 59, and her 80-year-old boyfriend had split.

Tabloid sources indicated at the time that the difference in their ages had “started to become an issue”.

Now Trinny has opened up about how she was “not happy” in their relationship, adding ‘familiarity’ made it “tough” between them.

Back in March an insider was quoted as telling The Sun: “Charles wants to slow down. He prefers quiet evenings at home while Trinny feels the opposite.”

They went on: “She feels she’s in her prime and wants to be out and about.”

Just days earlier, TV personality Trinny shared on Instagram: “It’s a new day, it’s a new dawn, it’s a new life. I have been moving but now I have moved.”

And around that time, she also indicated she had gone through a “big life change” and had been “moving house”. It is believed mum-of-one Trinny previously lived with ad exec Charles, who was married to Nigella Lawson for a decade from 2003.

Meanwhile, it was reported in July that Trinny told Woman and Home: “I’ve been through some tough times recently, but I’m feeling good now.”

‘I got to a stage where I felt on my own’

Speaking at an event in London yesterday (Wednesday September 6), Trinny reportedly said she felt “very good” to be single again.

According to MailOnline, she said: “I have been in a relationship for ten years, and whatever people choose to believe or read, I know I have been in love with the person I was in a relationship with, and I had good years in that relationship.

“But I also know that I got to a stage where I knew I was not happy in it. And that’s a very tough thing. Because a relationship becomes familiar.”

Trinny went on to reveal she hadn’t ever considered whether she was scared to be on her own.

Instead, she pondered whether she felt on her own in the relationship – and she concluded she did.

It was difficult, because any change is difficult.

Trinny added: “I got to a stage where I felt on my own. So then in the end it was about, ‘OK, I have the power to do what I want to do’. So I just then thought, ‘OK, I’m going to move on’. And it was difficult, because any change is difficult.”

MailOnline notes Charles Saatchi does not comment on his private life.

