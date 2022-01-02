ITV newsreader Gary Burgess dies aged just 46 after a ‘long journey with cancer’

ITV journalist Gary Burgess has died aged just 46 following a long journey with cancer.

The journalist, who covered the Channel Islands, died “peacefully” at a hospice yesterday.

ITV News announced: “ITV journalist Gary Burgess died peacefully at Jersey Hospice yesterday afternoon (1 January) after a long-documented journey with cancer.”

Gary Burgess was a broadcaster in the Channel Islands for ITV (Credit: ITV)

Gary was first diagnosed with testicular cancer in 1999. He subsequently had two tumours removed in 2015 and 2016.

But in 2020, the broadcaster revealed his cancer was terminal after tumours between his heart and lungs spread and he had just six to 12 months to live.

Writing on his blog in November, Gary wrote: “It immediately washed over me like the most overwhelming sea of guilt to think that my husband is likely going to be alone at home without me.

“Having to ring your dad to tell him you’re going to die is horrible. Then your brother. Then a friend. Then another friend. Then your boss. Each call is utterly exhausting.”

Read more: Denise Welch lends her support to woman with terminal cancer on Loose Women

Tributes for ITV broadcaster Gary Burgess

Tributes are being paid by friends, colleagues and fans on social media.

The world is a less bright place without the truly brilliant Gary Burgess. He was the star of the show, no matter what programme he was broadcasting on. Even now, just thinking of him I smile. He cared. He really cared. And he was damn good fun to share an Espresso Martini with. https://t.co/uVN6ijlGSt — James Webster (@JamesWebsterITV) January 2, 2022

R.I.P Gary Burgess My thoughts are with Alan, the rest of the family, work colleagues and anyone who knew this amazing person pic.twitter.com/VKIcrSxP6W — Colin Robins (@ColinCjrobins) January 2, 2022

We send our sincere condolences to the husband, family & friends of Gary Burgess who sadly passed yesterday. When he was diagnosed with terminal cancer he shared his journey with honesty & transparency. He lived his best life every day, a lesson to us all. His legacy will live on https://t.co/atgONvQy0B — States of Guernsey (@Govgg) January 2, 2022

So sad to hear the news about Gary Burgess. His strength, humour and positivity was inspiring. To borrow Alan’s very fitting words, ‘You did a lot of good, Gary. A lot of of good.’ I’m definitely going to aim to#bemoreburgess — Deborah Carr – Author✍ (@DebsCarr) January 2, 2022

This is a breaking news story – more details to follow.

Did Gary Burgess read the news for your area? Leave your condolences on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.