ITV newsreader Gary Burgess dies aged just 46 after a ‘long journey with cancer’

He had spoken of his impending death last year

By Karen Hyland
Updated:

ITV journalist Gary Burgess has died aged just 46 following a long journey with cancer.

The journalist, who covered the Channel Islands, died “peacefully” at a hospice yesterday.

ITV News announced: “ITV journalist Gary Burgess died peacefully at Jersey Hospice yesterday afternoon (1 January) after a long-documented journey with cancer.”

Gary Burgess ITV
Gary Burgess was a broadcaster in the Channel Islands for ITV (Credit: ITV)

Gary was first diagnosed with testicular cancer in 1999. He subsequently had two tumours removed in 2015 and 2016.

But in 2020, the broadcaster revealed his cancer was terminal after tumours between his heart and lungs spread and he had just six to 12 months to live.

Writing on his blog in November, Gary wrote: “It immediately washed over me like the most overwhelming sea of guilt to think that my husband is likely going to be alone at home without me.

“Having to ring your dad to tell him you’re going to die is horrible. Then your brother. Then a friend. Then another friend. Then your boss. Each call is utterly exhausting.”

Read more: Denise Welch lends her support to woman with terminal cancer on Loose Women

Tributes for ITV broadcaster Gary Burgess

Tributes are being paid by friends, colleagues and fans on social media.

This is a breaking news story – more details to follow.

