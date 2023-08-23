ITV multi-millionaire ‘sorry’ after being caught SPITTING in man’s face

Real Housewives of Jersey star Jane Rayner, who appeared in the ITV Be show, has reportedly been fined for spitting in a man’s face in a cafe.

The ITV star pleaded guilty to assault at St Helier’s Magistrate Court and received a £1,500 penalty.

ITV star Jane Rayner charged with assault

According to reports, the incident between Jane and her unnamed male victim took place on August 14 at the Cooper & Co coffee shop.

She deliberately spat in his face.

Jane apparently recognised him sitting by the window working on his laptop.

“She put up her middle finger,” Said Jersey senior police officer Centenier Paul Huelin in court. “Then she entered the coffee shop and gave him verbal abuse. She deliberately spat in his face. It landed on his face and glasses.”

Jane Rayner starred on reality TV show Real Housewives of Jersey (Credit: ITV)

It is believed the pair had history. Jane’s advocate explained: “She has said previously that he intimidated [her].”

The 59-year-old entrepreneur and reality TV star, said to be worth around £5 million, said that she was “profoundly sorry and embarrassed by her actions”. Her advocate described it as “an incident out of character” for her.

Nevertheless, she was unable to avoid punishment.

“Even if you and the victim are in some disagreement, it does not justify you going into a shop and spitting,” said Relief Magistrate David Le Cornu, as he dealt Jane news of her £1,500 fine.

Who is Jayne Rayner?

Originally from Leicestershire, Jane settled in the Channel Islands as an adult. She brought up her children there and now runs several businesses in Jersey.

Between 2020 and 2022, she was part of the line-up of the ITVBe reality show, Real Housewives of Jersey.

She has since starred in Channel 4 documentary Know Your Sh!t: Inside our Guts, to discuss her experience with digestive health issues.

