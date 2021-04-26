ITV is set to keep viewers on the edge of their seat with new crime drama Viewpoint which stars many familiar faces including actor Phil Davis.

The actor is no stranger to the small screen and has been in many popular dramas in supporting roles. His latest role is no different as he steps up as DI Jamie Cox in Viewpoint.

The intense crime series will focus on a police surveillance investigation into the disappearance of a missing primary school teacher.

The long-awaited series was filmed in Manchester last year, and is set to run across five episodes on ITV.

Noel Clarke stars in chilling thriller Viewpoint alongside a star-studded cast (Credit: ITV)

What else has Phil Davis been in before?

Phil Davis has been acting since the age of eight, and has built up a long-standing career throughout theatre and TV. He was also a member of both the National Youth Theatre and Joan Littlewood’s Theatre Workshop from a young age.

Some of his most famous roles include comical servant Jud in the BBC drama Poldark, starring opposite Aidan Turner and Eleanor Tomlinson.

He has taken on roles within other period dramas including film Vera Drake, released in 2004, which saw him star opposite actress Imelda Staunton. The film saw Phil Davis nominated at the 2005 BAFTA’s for the Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role category.

He’s also no stranger to a police drama and featured in Whitechapel as DS Ray Miles from 2009 to 2013. In that ITV drama, he worked on cases that had a strong similarity to historical murders including those by Jack The Ripper and The Kray Twins.

Phil Davis stars alongside fellow actors Bronagh Waugh and Noel Clarke, pictured filming Viewpoint last year in Manchester (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is Phil Davis married to?

The 67-year-old actor is married to partner Eve Matheson, and the pair tied the knot in 2002.

They have a daughter, Amy Elisabeth, who was born in 2002.

Phil also has a son named Hugo from a previous relationship.

Actor Phil Davis plays DI Jamie Cox in new ITV drama Viewpoint (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Phil Davis as DI Liam Cox

In the new ITV drama Viewpoint, Phil Davis takes a supporting role as DI Jamie Cox. Liam is head of Manchester’s specialist surveillance unit and boss of DC Stella Tennant – played by actress Bronagh Waugh.

In Noel Clarke’s Martin, he sees a quietly passionate cop in need of a second chance and adopts an almost father figure to him across the series.

Phil said of his character: “Liam Cox keeps a fatherly eye on [Martin].

“He likes Martin and he feels for him and he knows he’s wounded.”

Actor Phil Davis as DI Jamie Cox in ITV’s Viewpoint (Credit: Tiger Aspect Productions/ ITV)

Where to watch Viewpoint

The new crime drama promises to be intense and keep viewers glued across the five-part series on ITV. Viewers can watch it across the week from Monday 26 April until Friday 30 April.

The drama was filmed across Manchester last year once lockdown restrictions eased. However, strict COVID regulations were still in place as the cast filmed the crime series. The drama was one of the first ITV productions to resume when filming was allowed.

