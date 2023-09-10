ITV newsreader Alastair Stewart has revealed he has early onset vascular dementia.

The TV legend, 71, announced his retirement in March this year, saying at the time that the “rigours of preparing for two live interview shows a week, and commuting from Hampshire to London for them, are considerable”.

Now, Alastair has spoken about his health diagnosis during an interview on GB News.

Alastair Stewart has revealed his dementia diagnosis (Credit: GB News)

Alastair Stewart reveals dementia diagnosis

Speaking on The Camilla Tominey Show, Alastair said: “I mean, the headline story, and it is relatively dramatic, I suppose, is that about six, nine months ago, I began to feel one of my favourite words, a bit discombobulated.”

The star explained that he went to see his GP and was sent for a scan that revealed he had had a series of “minor strokes that are called infarct strokes”.

His dementia diagnosis then followed.

Alastair appeared on GB News (Credit: GB News)

GB News today

He continued: “I wasn’t becoming forgetful. But things like doing your shoelaces properly – that’s how I wear these lovely moccasins now – making sure your tie was straight. Remembering that the call time for your programme is four o’clock and not five o’clock, not turning up early or late, and stuff like that.

I began to feel one of my favourite words, a bit discombobulated.

“I then decided at my ripe old age of late 50s, early 60s, that I might have something wrong up here.”

Alastair then explained the impact of his condition on his wife. He said: “The thing I have found most difficult to deal with, genuinely, is the impact it’s had on Sally, my wife.

“We’ve been married for nearly half a century, and, you know, your life partner, your lover, all of those descriptions that are personal and intimate, that person is reduced – I choose my words very carefully – almost to a carer.”

Alastair on GB News

The news presenter said Sally had to make sure he was ready before appearing for the interview. He said she had to make sure that his “tie was done properly”.

He then made a plea to others. Alastair said: “So, if you do think that there’s something wrong with you, go and see the GP, listen to what he or she says.

“But also do remember that the people you work with and the people you live with and share your life with are the most important people in the entire world. And they are there if you’re lucky enough, as I was, to help you.”

