Susan Calman is back on TV – so what do you know about the former Strictly star, like is she still friends with Kevin Clifton?

Susan earlier today addressed rumours she is on The Masked Singer as she plugged her new show Susan Calman’s Grand Days Out.

The Scottish comedian, 46, chatted to Lorraine Kelly, 61, about her new Channel 5 travelogue.

But ITV presenter Lorraine couldn’t resist interrogating the fellow Scotswoman about whether she was one of the costumed celebs on The Masked Singer.

Lorraine said: “Miss Susan – can you reveal whether or not you are the wee dragon on The Masked Singer? Is that you in there?”

This led to Susan erupting into a fit of giggles.

Lorraine reckoned Susan was Dragon (Credit: ITV)

Before saying: “This is the most flattering rumour I think that has ever been spread.

“So I didn’t know about this until a couple of days ago.

“Last season of The Masked Singer – I love it – I think it is amazing.

“I would sit at home with my wife thinking – I wonder if it is that person? I wonder if it that person?”

Is Susan Calman on The Masked Singer?

Susan finally denied she is the dragon on The Masked Singer.

She said: “I’m not.

“But my goodness thank you for thinking it was.”

Why is Susan Calman famous?

Susan Calman is a famous Scottish comedian who made a name for herself when she began appearing as a panelist on various British television and radio quiz shows.

Susan was a successful corporate lawyer before ditching her legal career for a life of comedy.

She worked for seven-years as a specialist in freedom of information and data protection.

Susan on Would I Lie To You (Credit: BBC)

Dissatisfied, she began taking comedy evening classes and practicing her routines at local clubs and gigs.

However, she got her kickstart into the comedy circuit by reaching the semi-finals of the BBC New Comedy Awards in 2005.

She then went on to launch her career as a stand-up comedian and also as an actress.

Susan played therapist Nadine in the hit Channel 4 comedy series Fresh Meat in 2013. This was followed by her award winning Radio 4 comedy series Susan Calman is Convicted.

After a successful panelist stint on CBBC’s The Dog Ate My Panelist, she became a regular panelist on BBC Two’s QI, Would I Lie To You? and BBC Radio 4’s The News Quiz.

Susan on QI (Credit: BBC)

In 2017 she became the host of daytime quiz show The Boss on BBC One and also as the presenter on BBC One’s Armchair Detectives.

That same year she competed on Strictly Come Dancing. Partnered with Kevin Clifton, they were the ninth pair to be eliminated.

Is Susan Calman still good friends with Kevin Clifton?

They sure are – besties forever. In fact, last summer, Kevin revealed they are collaborating on another work project.

He said: “Me and Susan are looking to be writing a TV drama actually, based on the ballroom competition world.

“We have this idea for a script that we want to make into a TV drama. She’s wicked. I just get on with her so well.”

Did Susan get a tattoo for Kevin during Strictly?

She sure did and vice versa! Kevin explained on GMB: When I was dancing with Susan Calman in 2017, she joked that if we made it as far as Blackpool, because we were always the favourites to go out right from week one, if we made it to Blackpool she’d get ‘I love Grimsby’ tattooed on her foot.

“So I jokingly said that I’d get ‘I love Glasgow’, because that’s where she’s from.

“And then it happened, and then she got her tattoo so then I was locked in. I had to do it.”

He added that he’s regretted it ever since!

Since Strictly Susan has become the new presenter of the Great British Menu on BBC Two and launched her own podcast series – Mrs Brightside: A Cheerful Look At Depression on BBC Sounds.

She has also hosted her own travel show, Secret Scotland, since February 2019 on Channel 5.

What is Susan Calman’s Grand Days Out about?

In her new Channel 5 travel series, Susan Calman’s Grand Days Out, she explores some of Britain’s most scenic road trips via a vintage campervan.

The vehicle is named after her famous person, Helen Mirren, and Susan will showcase some of Britain’s very best ‘Staycation’ spots.

Susan Calman’s Grand Days Out starts on Friday at 8pm on Channel 5.

