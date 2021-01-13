Nisha Katona is best known for her work as a TV chef, but is she related to Kerry Katona?

The cook was on Wednesday’s (January 13) episode of This Morning, which saw her whip up a delicious-looking coconut and pineapple chicken curry.

Read on to find out more about the entrepreneur and presenter.

Nisha Katona made a curry on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Is Nisha Katona related to Kerry Katona?

Despite them both sharing the uncommon surname, Nisha is not related to the former Atomic Kitten.

However, they are both from the North West of England.

Read more: Kerry Katona COVID: Can you catch coronavirus twice? Why has Kerry tested positive again?

Nisha is from Ormskirk, a town in Lancashire, while Kerry hails from Warrington in Cheshire.

During This Morning, Nisha filmed from her home on the Wirral, near Liverpool.

She gets her name from husband Zoltan, a Hungarian guitarist. They share two teenage daughters, Tia and India.

Kerry and Nisha are not related (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

Who is Nisha Katona and what is she famous for?

Nisha is the founder of Mowgli Street Food restaurants.

She is also a food writer and has several books out, including The Spice Tree: Indian Cooking Made Beautifully Simple.

Nisha has also appeared on a number of TV shows. Her telly CV includes appearances on Sunday Brunch, Saturday Morning with James Martin, The One Show and The Secret Chef.

She has also featured on ITV’s Lorraine.

Nisha featured in a cooking segment on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What did Nisha Katona do on This Morning

Joining hosts Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield in the This Morning studio, Nisha made a mouth-watering curry.

She posted about the recipe beforehand on Instagram.

Omg Nisha! I’m making this for tea on Friday! Looks delicious.

Nisha shared for her followers: “How to cook a 20-min Coconut and Pineapple Chicken Curry on @itv @thismorning at 12 noon – see you then!”

In the comments, her followers said how lovely it sounded and told her they couldn’t wait to try it themselves.

One said: “Fantastic… going to give this a try.”

She made a delicious-looking curry (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Kerry Katona defends having children with three men in BBC’s Celebrity: A 21st Century Story

Another replied: “Omg Nisha! I’m making this for tea on Friday! Looks delicious.”

A third said: “Amazing! Can’t wait to try!”

Someone else put: “That looked amazing! Can’t wait to give it a go.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.