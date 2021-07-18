Is comedian Tom O’Connor related to Des O’Connor?

Tom O’Connor has passed away aged 81, the comedian’s death has been confirmed by his family. But is he related to Des O’Connor?

The late star was renowned for presenting popular game shows and for his unique comedic style.

Here we take a look at his incredible career, legacy, cause of death and whether he was related to fellow late comedian Des O’Connor…

How did Tom O’Connor die?

Tom O’Connor died in hospital aged 81 on Sunday July 18, 2021.

He had been battling Parkinson’s disease for 14 years his family have said.

He leaves behind him his wife Patricia, and four children.

What was he famous for?

Tom O’Connor was a maths teacher and local Liverpudlian stand-up comedian who made it big in 1970s.

Throughout the 1970s and 1980s he was one of British television’s most recognisable faces.

He was particularly well-known for hosting popular game shows.

These included the likes of Name That Tune, Password, Gambit, Crosswits and The Zodiac Game.

He also hosted his own daytime show, Tom O’Connor Road Show in 1987.

A regular competitor on game shows himself, he appeared as a guest on Countdown over 100 times.

In later years he tried his hand at acting and played Father Tom in the BBC medical drama Doctors from 2000 – 2004.

He also won Celebrity Come Dine With Me in 2010.

Was Tom O’Connor related to Des O’Connor?

Tom O’Connor was not related to Des O’Connor.

Although they were both famous English comedians with the same last name – they were not relatives.

They merely shared a very popular last name.

Des, was known for his comedy, TV hosting and singing.

You may remember him from when he presented his own chat show The Des O’Connor Show for a decade or when he hosted Countdown for two years.

Like Tom, he also passed away from Parkinson’s disease. Tom died in hospital aged 88 on November 14, 2020.

How much was Tom O’Connor worth?

The late comedian’s net worth and financial legacy remains unconfirmed.

However, the Express estimates it will likely be between £730,000 – £3.6 million.

How are fans reacting?

Tributes online are pouring in for the late comedian.

His family described him as a “true gentleman”.

Meanwhile, Piers Morgan tweeted his respects with: “RIP Tom O’Connor, 81. Comedian, TV game show host, Liverpool legend & a very funny man. Sad news. Thanks for all the laughs, Tom.”

And BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker tweeted: “How sad. I had the pleasure of meeting Tom O’Connor and he was kind, funny and a true gent.

“I loved watching him on telly – Crosswits was great. My sympathies are with his family and friends.”

