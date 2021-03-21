Midsomer Murders is a classic detective mystery series that celebrates our love for a good murder yarn amid picturesque English countryside but is Causton a real village?

Now in its 21st series (and counting!) we take a look at when it is back on, how many episodes there are to date and whether Causton is a real place after all…

When is Midsomer Murders back on?

Series 21 of Midsomer Murders began airing in 2020. However, due to the pandemic only a few episodes aired.

In fact, the first two episodes aired all the way back in January and then February last year.

Read more: The Queen’s birthday parade WON’T go ahead

Thankfully the series is back and will be airing over the course of the next two weeks.

Episode three, The Sting of Death, is back this Sunday, March 21, at 8pm on ITV.

DCI John Barnaby (Neil Dudgeon) and DS Jamie Winter (Nick Hendrix) will reprise their roles as the village detectives.

The Sting of Death is the latest episode of Midsomer Murders (Credit: ITV)

How many episodes are left of series 21?

There are just a total of four episodes in series 21.

Read more: Piers Morgan assures fans he will return to ITV

The final and fourth episode, With Baited Breath, will air on Sunday March 28 2021.

Will there be a series 22?

Yes! There will indeed be a series 22 and filming is reportedly already under way.

However, strict COVID-19 filming restrictions are of course in place.

Neil Dudgeon revealed last October: “Everyone is excited to get back to work. Sadly there won’t be as much hugging and kissing on set as usual but we’ve all got to make sacrifices!

The detectives try a spot of yoga! (Credit: ITV)

“It’s bound to be a bit strange at first with all the safety protocols but hopefully we can all keep each other safe and shoot another great series.”

So far only two episodes for series 22 have been announced.

They are called: The Wolf Hunter of Little Worthy and The Stitcher Society.

Official air dates have not been confirmed. But we expect them to air at some point in 2021.

How many episodes of Midsomer Murders are there?

Midsomer Murders first aired in 1997.

As of March 2021, 126 episodes will have aired on television.

The show has been going since 1997! (Credit: ITV)

How can I watch Midsomer Murders during lockdown?

Midsomer Murders is certainly a perfect lockdown watch. Especially when you consider just how many episodes there are.

In addition to many episodes being available on DVD, multiple past episodes are ready to stream on ITV player.

Unfortunately the show is no longer available on Netflix.

However, each and every already aired episode can be streamed via the subscription services BritBox and Acorn TV.

Alternatively episodes are available to purchase by episode or series on Amazon and YouTube.

Is Causton a real village?

Sadly Causton is not a real village. Midsomer is also not a real county.

Rather Cuaston represents the ideal of a quintessential English countryside village.

Scenes are filmed across Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Berkshire.

Oxfordshire towns Thame and Wallingford are most heavily featured across the series.

Walking and driving tours are even run in Oxfordshire for Midsomer Murder fans.

Are you a Midsomer Murders fan? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.