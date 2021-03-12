Leonie Elliott stars in the hit BBC show Call The Midwife.

This wholesome series follows the lives of a group of midwives in East London from the late 1950s onwards.

A hit since it first aired in 2012, it has won multiple awards and earned millions of viewers.

So let’s take a look at one of its celebrated stars, Leonie Elliott, and also when we can expect the series to return…

Who does Leonie Elliott play on Call The Midwife?

Leonie Elliott is an English actress who plays Lucille Anderson in Call The Midwife.

She has been a series regular since 2018. Her first appearance was on series seven, episode one.

Leonie as Lucille in Call The Midwife (Credit: BBC)

Her character, Lucille, is a Jamaican nurse, who gains work as an NHS midwife in the early 1960s.

Leonie was the first actress to play a West Indian midwife on the show – an achievement she is proud of.

She told The Telegraph: “Although Lucille is just one character, I felt I was representing a generation of courageous men and women who made so much impact on the UK.”

Then adding: “I definitely felt a huge responsibility to represent these people in the right way, and shine a light on them, because they’ve done so much for the country and they’re often ignored.”

Meanwhile the star says she thinks the show is so popular because it is so human.

Speaking to the BBC, she said: “You get really human stories, which we don’t often get to see on screen.

Leonie with her Call The Midwife costars (Credit: SplashNews)

“It’s great as well because it teaches us to be more compassionate human beings.

“It’s also brilliant because women are at the forefront in the drama, and women are also in the forefront behind the scenes, which is so rare.”

How old is she?

Leonie was born on April 15, 1988. As of March 2021, she is 32.

She was born in Brent, London and her parents are Jamaican immigrants.

While speaking to You, Leonie said her family are immensely proud of her success on Call The Midwife.

Leonie said: “They love that someone Jamaican is being represented, especially my grandparents, who came over, bringing my parents – the idea of England being the mother country, where streets are paved with gold.

Leonie says her family are very proud of her (Credit: SplashNews)

“When I got the part, I asked my grandad to tell me his first impression of England and he just said, ‘Cold: very, very cold’, so I love that Lucille arrived at Nonnatus House during the Big Freeze [the famously cold winter of 1963].”

What else has Leonie Elliott been in?

Leonie has been acting since a child.

She appeared in the television mini-series, Undercover Heart, as Holly Lomas when she was just 10-years-old.

And in 2015 she starred in the television movie about the early life and career of Sir Lenny Henry – Danny and the Human Zoo.



She played character Cherry Patterson.

Additional work includes roles in Black Mirror, The Bill, Holby City and Casualty.

When is Call The Midwife back?

Series ten of Call The Midwife was temporarily halted in filming production due to the pandemic.

In fact, filming of series ten only wrapped on 19 February 2021.

Sadly there has yet to be an exact air date for the new series.

But we can only hope and pray it will be airing within a matter of months!

And at the very latest by the end of this year.

When is Leonie Elliott back on TV?

Leonie is on The Graham Norton Show tonight at 10.45pm

Do you miss Call The Midwife? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.