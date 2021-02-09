Is Brooklyn Beckham secretly married? New clue he has already tied the knot with Nicola Peltz

Is Brooklyn Beckham married? Some fans think he may have secretly wed his fiancé Nicola Peltz.

Brooklyn, 21, announced he was engaged to Nicola, 26, in July of last year.

But are they now a married couple?

Well, some think that yes, they have tied the knot in secret…

Brooklyn and Nicola are young and in love (Credit: SplashNews)

Is Brooklyn Beckham already married?

On Monday, Brooklyn was photographed out and about in Los Angeles.

Shopping at a local supermarket, photos caught him sporting a rather curious piece of jewellery.

A gold band on his ring finger, no less. And, on close inspection, the ring appears to also feature a small diamond.

What’s more, fans speculated that he had in fact married Transformers actress Nicola back in August of last year.

It came after one of their pals wrote ‘Mrs Beckham’ in response to a stunning photo of Nicola.

However, neither Brooklyn nor Nicola have yet to confirm or deny if they are indeed married yet.

How did Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham meet?

The pair reportedly met over three years ago at the ultra-trendy Coachella music festival in California.

Brooklyn would have been just a teen at the time, and they apparently felt an instant connection.

But it wasn’t until January 2020 that they made their relationship Instagram official.

Brooklyn and Nicola staying safe while out and about (Credit: SplashNews)

How many tattoos does Brooklyn have in honour of Nicola?

Brooklyn is heavily tatted – and this includes an apparent six tattoos in honour of Nicola.

One includes a portrait of her eyes on the back of his neck.

Beneath this is a handwritten letter from Nicola permanently inked down his back.

The sweet note encourages Brooklyn to stay calm during times of anxiety.

And he even got a tattoo tribute to Nicola’s late grandmother Gina.

Meanwhile, Nicola has had Brooklyn’s name tattooed on her back.

How rich is Nicola Peltz?

Nicola is a Hollywood actress but also from a very rich family.

Her father, Nelson Petlz, is estimated to be worth $2.7 billion (£1.96 billion).

Brooklyn with his parents David and Victoria (Credit: SplashNews)

What is Brooklyn Beckham’s net worth?

Brooklyn has forged a career for himself as a model and photographer.

But he is, of course, also the son of wealthy celebrity parents – Victoria and David Beckham.

In fact, his parents have an estimated combined net worth of around the £769 million mark.

