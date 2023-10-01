Iris Jones is hitting back at toyboy ex-boyfriend Mohamed Ibrahim after he said he was treated like a “sex slave.”

Iris, now 83, first met Mohamed, now 37, in November 2019 after they connected on Facebook in February of that year. While she didn’t expect anything to come from their initial friendship, Mohamed’s good looks and intellect won her over. Despite their 46-year age gap, Mohamed was so keen on Iris, in fact, that she was sent out to meet him in his hometown of Cairo, Egypt.

A mother to two sons, Iris’ husband, Gwyn Jones, died in 2016. Even though they divorced in 1993, Iris had been casually dating until she met Mohamed.

Iris and Mohamed connected on Facebook in February 2019 (Credit: YouTube)

‘I was besotted by his charm and image’

In a new interview with The Sun’s Fabulous Magazine, Iris talks about how their relationship moving at a fast pace.

“He seemed genuine and interested in me, and I wondered why, the age gap, the fact he proposed in a message after 15 days of messaging on Facebook,” she explained. “But I was besotted by his charm and image, and then I met him in person and it was confirmed.”

Iris and Mohamad got married in October 2020, less than a year after meeting for the first time. Mohamed then moved to the UK in November 2021, despite a battle with his Home Office Visa. They have appeared on This Morning to discuss their romance several times.

Reflecting on their relationship, it’s only now that Iris believes the relationship was moving too quickly.

Mohamed proposed to Iris in a message after 15 days of messaging on Facebook (Credit: YouTube)

Iris claims that Mohamad is ‘lying toe-rag and a sewer-rat’

In June this year, things started to get ugly when the couple split two years after saying “I do.” And things have only gotten worse as Mohamed told the MailOnline that he was treated like a “sex slave.” He has also said that Iris gave him strict rules on when he could shower.

Clapping back, Iris has set the record straight in her interview with Fabulous, calling Mohamed “a lying toe-rag and a sewer-rat.”

“He wasn’t my sex slave, he wasn’t a romantic man, he didn’t like closeness, romance, he didn’t like passion, no long lingering kisses,” she continued.

Iris claimed that the most she got “was a peck on the cheek.” She added, “When it came to sex he was very ‘wham bam thank you ma’am,’ and then he’d turn over and go to sleep.”

“For him to claim he was my sex slave is absurd,” Iris stated. “I’m not sex mad at all, if he didn’t touch me for a month it wouldn’t bother me.”

Read more: Egyptian toyboy, 37, dumped by 83-year-old Brit Iris Jones ‘breaks his silence following their split’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.