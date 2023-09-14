Inside ‘very dignified’ funeral of Sir Michael Parkinson as band played show theme tune: ‘Classy to the end’

A private funeral has been held for Sir Michael Parkinson at his village church with a wake at his local pub.

It’s believed that ninety close friends and family attended the chat show host’s final farewell.

A source told The Sun: “It was a very dignified send-off for a man who remained understated and classy to the end.

“Everyone was in good spirits remembering him and his achievements. It was perfect.”

Sir Michael Parkinson died last month (Credit: Cover Images)

Last goodbye for Sir Michael Parkinson

Sir Michael Parkinson, known by his legions of fans as Parky, died at home in Bray, Berkshire last month. He was 88 years old.

His funeral was held at St Michael’s Church in the village, with mourners heading to The Hind’s Head pub afterwards to celebrate Parky’s life. Crooner Frank Sinatra – Sir Michael’s favourite – played in the background.

During the church service, his family paid tribute to the Yorkshire-born star’s love of sport. Family members also placed a cricket cap and a scarf for Barnsley FC on his coffin.

The Grimethorpe Colliery Band from Barnsley, close to where Sir Michael was born, played the tune from his famous TV chat show and his two sons paid tribute to their beloved father.

Meanwhile, comedian Jimmy Tarbuck said: “To be born a gentleman is an accident of birth. To die one is an achievement.”

Sir Michael and his wife, Mary, married in 1959 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tributes pour in

After news of Sir Michael’s death broke in August his family released a statement that said: “After a brief illness Sir Michael Parkinson passed away peacefully at home last night in the company of his family.”

Soon tributes from celebrity friends and fans alike poured in.

Many referred to the broadcaster as a national treasure whose career had spanned decades.

Parkinson, his eponymous chat show, ran from 1971 to 1982 and then again from 1998 to 2007.

