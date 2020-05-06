The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Wednesday 6th May 2020
Inside the Factory: Gregg Wallace divides viewers as some call on BBC to find new presenter

His style's not to everyone's liking

By Richard Bell
Updated:
Viewers have called on the BBC to replace Gregg Wallace as the host of Inside the Factory, claiming the presenter has 'ruined' the programme.

During last night's (Tuesday, May 5) episode, the last in the documentary series' latest outing, Gregg visited a factory in Essex that produces hundreds of thousands of cereal bars every day.

Viewers have called for the BBC to replace Gregg Wallace as host of Inside the Factory (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Gregg Wallace shows off ripped body in topless photo after weight loss

He presented the show with the passion he brings to his other TV projects, such as Masterchef.

What did viewers say?

But Gregg's energetic presenting style appears to have been too much for some viewers.

During last night's episode, he visited a cereal bar factory (Credit: BBC)

One said on Twitter: "Please please please don't have Greg Wallace on any more programmes if a new series is made. He does my head in. And reading some of the comments. I'm not the only one."

Some think his presenting style is too much (Credit: BBC)

Another tweeted: "Hey @bbc I will pay an extra licence fee each year if you stop putting Greggggggggg Wallace on TV. He's the reason I don't watch MasterChef. He ruins #InsideTheFactory. He's just *such* a terrible presenter."

Needs a much less childish host.

A third said: "#InsideTheFactory should be such an enjoyable, interesting programme but it's completely ruined by Gregg Wallace. Cringe constantly watching him shove his fingers in food, break things, shout at people and patronise them. Needs a much less childish host."

Others love having him on the show though, as one fan tweeted: "Catching up on #InsideTheFactory. I'm saying it, Gregg Wallace is an national treasure. There hero we didn't think we needed. I love him."

Some thought the series finale was hilarious

"Swear this episode of #InsideTheFactory is comedy with Gregg tonight," said another, appreciatively.

"Watching Gregg get so excited about the fact that cereal goes into cereal bars is the highlight of my week #insidethefactory," someone else joked.

ED! contacted the BBC for comment.

Read more: Gregg Wallace's wife Anne-Marie shares adorable new pic of baby Sid and reveals cute nickname

Inside the Factory is currently in its fifth series. Gregg has been with the programme since it started in 2015.

The other presenters on the show are Cherry Healey and Ruth Goodman.

In last night's episode, Cherry headed off to South Africa to find out more about how macadamia nuts are harvested. Ruth, meanwhile, was sent to the Lake District to discover more about the history of Kendal Mint Cakes.

