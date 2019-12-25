The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Inside the Beckhams' luxurious family Christmas

Christmas Day with golden baubles!

By Nancy Brown
Updated:

Christmas is all about spending time with the family for David and Victoria Beckham.

The former footballer and his fashionista wife are today waking up with sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz and their very excited daughter Harper.

The Christmas festivities got underway early in the Beckham household when dad David headed out to buy advent calendars for Victoria and the kids at the start of the month.

After that, he took cutie Harper ice skating at London's Natural History Museum.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas 🤶🎄.. Thanks to @nhm_icerink for looking after us today 🥶

The family also participated in the Elf On The Shelf phenomenon in the run up to Christmas.

David revealed: "My favourite time of the year and for sure I'm more excited than the kids."

Christmas is a favourite time of year for David (Credit: Unsplash)

Last year, David was seen carving the all-important turkey and even got the seal of approval for his cooking skills from his chef pal Gordon Ramsay.

My favourite time of the year and for sure I'm more excited than the kids.

We're sure his in-laws and Victoria's sister Louise, who joined them for the festivities, were full to bursting after the feast David laid on at their Cotswolds home.

The football ace is also spending today no doubt carrying on some old family traditions with his kids.

David revealed the he had a "very happy childhood" and recalled past Christmases with mum Sandra and dad Ted.

Cuddles at christmas with my baby xx kisses Harper Seven 💕💕💕💕

He said: "Christmas Eve was always about my dad going out and getting a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken."

He added: "My mum would always give us Christmas pyjamas the night before."

It's thought that once all the presents are unwrapped and the leftovers are eaten, the Beckhams will head off to sunnier climes and spend New Year's Eve abroad.

On Christmas Eve, Victoria shared a pic of David dressed in a Santa hat, looking very sexy indeed.

Happy Christmas Eve!!! Xxxx we love u @davidbeckham x

And on Christmas Day morning she shared a shot of all her kids complete with festive adornments.

