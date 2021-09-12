Gino D'Acampo smiles outside ITV studios
Inside Gino D’Acampo’s marriage to wife and their secret to a happy relationship

Gino married his wife Jessica in 2002

By Rebecca Carter
Family Fortunes host Gino D’Acampo has been happily married to his wife Jessica for almost 20 years.

The TV chef and Jessica have three children and appear to have a very romantic and healthy relationship.

But what’s the secret? Read on to find out more about Gino‘s family life.

Gino D'Acampo smiles
Gino has been with his wife Jessica for almost 20 years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is Gino D’Acampo’s wife and how did they meet?

Gino is married to Jessica Stellina Morrison, who is half-English and half-Italian.

Read more: Ben Shephard makes awkward gaffe with Gino D’Acampo on GMB today

The couple met when Gino was just 18/19 and working in Sylvester Stallone’s Mambo King restaurant in Marbella.

Gino and Jessica split for around a year before reuniting and relocating to the UK together.

How many children does Gino D’Acampo and Jessica have?

The pair have three children – sons Luciano and Rocco and daughter Mia.

Luciano was born in 2002, making him 19, while Rocco was born in 2005 making him 16.

Mia, nine, is the youngest of the three.

Last month (August 2021), Gino shared a sweet photo with his daughter on a private jet.

He wrote: “Cheeky bank holiday trip with my principessa Mia and back to work on Wednesday or maybe Thursday.”

What’s the secret to Gino and Jessica’s marriage?

Gino previously opened up about his relationship with Jessica and insisted she never gets jealous.

Speaking to Weekend magazine in 2020, Gino said: “When I met my wife I realised she was an extremely generous, clever woman.

“My friends’ girlfriends stopped them doing things, but from day one Jessica gave me a lot of freedom.

“If you try to cage men it won’t work. I can do pretty much what I want. If I say, ‘I’m taking friends out’ she doesn’t say, ‘But you’ve been away for the past week.’ There’s no point having a man around if he doesn’t want to be there.”

Gino D'Acampo at a booking signing
Gino said the secret behind his marriage is trust (Credit: Sue Andrews / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Gino added that Jessica “doesn’t get jealous” and “understands that if you want to be unfaithful, you’ll do it anyway”.

He said “it’s a matter of trust”.

Read more: Family Fortunes veteran Les Dennis attacks Gino D’Acampo’s reboot of ITV show

Gino and Jessica will mark 20 years of marriage next year.

