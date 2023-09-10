Inside Alan Titchmarsh’s sprawling £1.25m Grade II-listed Hampshire home and garden with 10 mini-waterfalls

Alan Titchmarsh has been in the bizz for *years* so it’s no surprise he has a rather snazzy home.

The telly fave, 74, shot to fame back in the late ‘70s – and since then, he’s not stopped. He’s back on TV screens on Sunday (September 10) for his smash hit show Love Your Weekend.

But when he’s not the telly, Alan can be found relaxing, and of course gardening, at his lush Hampshire home. From ten mini waterfalls to *so much* greenery, we’re taking a look inside his lush pad.

Alan reportedly has a lavish home (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Alan Titchmarsh home

According to reports, Alan and his wife Alison (best couple name ever tbh), live in a gorgeous farmhouse in Hampshire. The two got married back in 1975 and moved into the pad in 2002.

And it’s fair to say they couldn’t have found anywhere more beautiful to settle down. The lush property is located in Alton, which has been Alan’s home for almost 20 years.

With over 50 years in the business, it’s not a shock that Alan reportedly has a few quid in the bank. So much so, that his home in Hampshire is reportedly worth £1.25 million.

Alan Titchmarsh’s ‘romantic english garden’

Alan’s house is Grade-II listed and with him being the green-fingered god that he is, the pad also has a huge green space that he’s spent years transforming.

A few years ago, he gave fans a peek inside his garden for the very first time, albeit virtually. This was to help raise funds for charities during the pandemic in support of the National Garden Scheme.

Described on the site as a “romantic English garden”, his spot of greenery had a gorgeous wildflower meadow. And to really amp up the wow factor Alan has not one but TEN, mini waterfalls. But that’s not all, because there’s also a mahoosive greenhouse and shed.

Alan Titchmarsh shows off jaw-dropping garden

Opening up about his garden on the programme Fifty Shades of Green with Alan Titchmarsh back in 2019, Alan said: “Because it’s an old Georgian farmhouse I wanted to create a garden that was to a degree in keeping with it.

“And as with a lot of houses, the best thing to do is to have the formal bits nearer the house and the informal bits further away so I wanted a big terrace going right down one side – and I’m particularly fond of this view. In a way it’s the signature view of my garden.”

