The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Friday 20th December 2019
News

I'm A Celebrity's Jacqueline Jossa wows fans with glam makeover after jungle success

New wavy locks

By Paul Hirons

Queen of the Jungle Jacqueline Jossa revealed that she had lost a stone during her stint on I'm A Celebrity.

Now the former EastEnders actress, 27, has wowed fans with a hair makeover that has left her looking very different.

View this post on Instagram

Good things pending... 🥳💕

A post shared by Jacqueline Osborne (@jacjossa) on

Read more: Jacqueline Jossa teases EastEnders return for Lauren Branning 

Jac shared an image on social media site Instagram showing off her new 'do.

Her honeycomb-coloured locks tumbled past her shoulders in the new, wavier look.

She captioned the stunning image: "Good things pending" followed by party and heart emojis.

View this post on Instagram

🥳

A post shared by Jacqueline Osborne (@jacjossa) on

It wasn't long until an army of followers rushed to the site to comment on the new look, including some of her celeb pals.

Former I'm A Celeb campmate Nadine Coyle said: "Such a babe!!!!"

GMB's Kate Garraway also commented, saying: "So there should be - your fab - can’t wait to hear!!!"

"Beautiful," said TOWIE's Chloe Meadows, before leaving a heart emoji.

Just as beautiful outside of the jungle as you were inside.

Finally, a fan commented: "WOOOW!!! Just as beautiful outside of the jungle as you were inside."

Read more: Dan Osborne issues public apology to wife Jacqueline Jossa after cheating rumours 

Since leaving the jungle, Jac has defended campmate James Haskell over bullying claims.

She has also reportedly asked husband Dan Osborne to change his number following allegations of adultery.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Trending Articles

 Buckingham Palace issues statement as Prince Philip taken to hospital
Joe Swash reveals why he 'resented' Stacey Solomon after Rex was born
Coleen Rooney’s son falls asleep while getting hair cut in adorable pic
ITV announces Radzi Chinyanganya will replace Michael Barrymore on Dancing On Ice
Kate Garraway accidentally shows husband Derek NAKED live on GMB after overlseeping and missing show
Westlife fans offer condolences to Shane Filan as he reveals beloved mum has died