I'm A Celebrity's Jacqueline Jossa wows fans with glam makeover after jungle success

Queen of the Jungle Jacqueline Jossa revealed that she had lost a stone during her stint on I'm A Celebrity.

Now the former EastEnders actress, 27, has wowed fans with a hair makeover that has left her looking very different.

Jac shared an image on social media site Instagram showing off her new 'do.

Her honeycomb-coloured locks tumbled past her shoulders in the new, wavier look.

She captioned the stunning image: "Good things pending" followed by party and heart emojis.

It wasn't long until an army of followers rushed to the site to comment on the new look, including some of her celeb pals.

Former I'm A Celeb campmate Nadine Coyle said: "Such a babe!!!!"

GMB's Kate Garraway also commented, saying: "So there should be - your fab - can’t wait to hear!!!"

"Beautiful," said TOWIE's Chloe Meadows, before leaving a heart emoji.

Finally, a fan commented: "WOOOW!!! Just as beautiful outside of the jungle as you were inside."

Since leaving the jungle, Jac has defended campmate James Haskell over bullying claims.

She has also reportedly asked husband Dan Osborne to change his number following allegations of adultery.

