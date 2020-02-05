I’m A Celebrity's Caitlyn Jenner shocks fans as she reveals cameo in Mrs Brown’s Boys

Caitlyn Jenner has stunned her fans by revealing she's filmed a cameo for Mrs Brown's Boys.

The I'm A Celebrity star shared a snap of herself on set of the comedy show alongside actor Brendan O'Carroll, who plays Agnes Brown.

In the photo shared to her Instagram, Caitlyn is seen reading a newspaper as Agnes stares at her.

Caitlyn captioned the post: "Had so much fun shooting this funny comedy in Scotland! Mrs. Brown’s Boys!"

Fans were thrilled with one person writing: "This is brilliant!!! I can’t wait to see the episode!"

Another said: "Can’t wait to watch it."

A third commented: "Yes it will be great to see you on the show!"

Caitlyn won over fans on last year's I'm A Celebrity and finished in seventh place.

Fans are thrilled to see Caitlyn on Mrs Brown's Boys (Credit: ITV)

And fans were "heartbroken" when nobody appeared to greet her at the end of the bridge.

However, Caitlyn's son reportedly later said TV producers "fabricated" her lonely bridge walk following her elimination from the campsite for "sympathy".

Brandon Jenner apparently claimed "nobody reached out" from the ITV reality show to set up Caitlyn's exit.

Caitlyn reunited with her good friend Sophia Hutchins at the hotel and then later rejoined her famous family for a welcome home party.

Meanwhile, Mrs Brown's Boys actor Brendan recently ruled out making a 'woke' show.

Caitlyn won over fans on I'm A Celebrity last year (Credit: ITV)

The 64-year-old actor dismissed his 10-year-old grandson and co-star Jamie O'Carroll's pleas to use the show to highlight climate-change issues.

Brendan said on BBC Radio 2: "He cornered me in my dressing room and said 'Grandad, I need to talk to you about the environment and how your generation are not doing enough'.

"I wrote it in a script where somebody said to Mrs Brown, 'Your generation has [bleep] up this planet'. But it never made an episode, as I thought, 'No, it's too serious.'"

Back in December, Brendan told critics of Mrs Brown's Boys to "change the [expletive] channel" because he doesn't give a damn about negative comments about the show.

Brendan said he doesn't give a damn about negative comments about the show (Credit: BBC)

He told The Sun: "Honestly, I put on my dress and my [bleep] and go out and make people laugh and I come off, take off my dress, take off my [bleep], get into the shower, come out and as soon as I come out of the theatre, I don't even think about the show."

