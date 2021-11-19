I’m A Celebrity viewers have already decided which celeb they want to do the first Bushtucker trial

I’m A Celebrity will be making a return to our screens this weekend with a fresh new line-up of celebs ready to take on the castle and a Bushtucker tial.

After seeing the line-up this year, Betfair Casino has revealed who the public want to do the first trial.

Richard Madeley joins the I’m A Celebrity line-up as is favourite for the first Bushtucker trial (Credit: ITV)

Who will do the first Bushtucker trial?

A whopping 25% of brits would like to see Richard Madeley do the first Bushtucker trial of the series.

Fans are already excited to see the GMB anchor take on the dark and damp Gwrych castle.

And some even think he is going to win!

After being asked year after year, the timing is finally right for Richard to join this year’s line-up.

But does the former This Morning host have what it takes to face his fears and take on the gruesome Bushtucker trials?

I’m A Celebrity: soap stars

Adam Woodyatt and Simon Gregson were both rumoured to enter the Castle this year and it looked as if it would be a battle of the soap stars.

However, the two stars were missing from the confirmed line-up which left fans very confused.

It’s believed they WILL be entering camp later. Even though nothing’s been confirmed, they are both still public favourite to do the first Bushtucker trial of the series.

And some 12% of the British can’t wait to see EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt take on his first I’m A Celebrity Bushtucker trial.

And 9% cite Corrie legend Simon Gregson as their favourite.

So if/when they do eventually enter, they can expect to be up pretty sharpish.

Arlene Phillips takes on Gwrych castle (Credit: ITV)

Who else is considered favourite for a Bushtucker trial?

Arlene Phillips was also a popular choice to do the first I’m A Celebrity 2021 Bushtucker trial.

The former Strictly Come Dancing judge will be entering the castle at the age of 78, making her the oldest contestant on I’m A Celeb ever.

We hope that she has the bravery to make it far into the series and take on the tough challenges.

Another favourite to do the first Bushtucker trial is David Ginola.

The former footballer may have dazzled on the pitch but will he dazzle the viewers in the gruelling Bushtucker trials?

