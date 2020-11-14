Vernon Kay says his wife Tess Daly has ‘moved on’ from his sexting scandals with lingerie model Rhian Sugden.

The television presenter 46, was caught sexting the model, now 34, in 2010 and then again in 2016.

Vernon and Tess, 51, who married in 2003, were reported as holding ‘marriage crisis talks’ on both occasions.

But they remain together, and Vernon even says she’s completely over the events now.

What has Vernon Kay said about the sexting?

Speaking to The Mirror, he said: “All that stuff is in the past, we’ve forgotten about that, we’ve moved on. It’s all gone.”

The star is just a day away from starring in I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! and his stint at the Welsh Castle could help resurrect his once thriving career.

He went on to say that nothing will be off limits for discussion while on the show – including his sexting scandals.

He also said that wife Tess is hugely supportive of him taking part in the hit ITV show.

What does Tess Daly think of her husband joining I’m A Celebrity?

Adding: “Actually she encouraged me to do I’m A Celebrity.”

Prior to the exposed text message exchanges with Rhian, Vernon was one of the most successful television and radio presenters in the UK.

In fact, he hosted the likes of All Star Family Fortunes, Splash! and presented Radio 1 shows for years.

His career has somewhat ailed in recent years, but he has served as a host for Formula E racing.

Do Tess and Vernon have any children?

Rumoured to be the highest paid contestant on this year’s I’m A Celebrity, his fee is said to be around the £250,000 mark.

Vernon and Tess share two daughters, Phoebe, 16, and Amber, 11.

In 2010, Vernon apologised on Radio 1 to his family for sexting Rhian.

He said: “Now this week you may or may not be aware that because of some foolish and stupid decisions I have made, I have disappointed and I have let down a lot of people.

“To my family and everybody, I am very sorry.”



As for Rhian, she has gone on to marry former Coronation Street actor Oliver Mellor.

She has slammed Vernon on several occasions, and says work dried up for her since the first scandal emerged.

What’s more, she even wrote an ‘apology letter’ to Tess in 2016 after the second set of sexts became public knowledge.

Published in The Sun, her letter included: “I’m sorry for the hurt and issues that were caused back in 2010.

“I deeply regret creating a friendship with Vernon and allowing him to continue speaking to me the way he did.”

