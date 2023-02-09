I’m A Celebrity star Sue Cleaver has defended her “offensive” behaviour after receiving complaints about it from viewers.

Sue “apologised” for having a “resting [bleep] face” on the show in a recent interview.

I’m A Celebrity star Sue Cleaver defends her “offensive” behaviour

Back in November, Sue spent 16 days in the Australian jungle.

She was third to be voted off the show, finishing in 9th place.

During her stint in the jungle, Sue was slammed by some viewers for having a “resting [bleep] face”.

In an appearance on Seann Walsh‘s podcast – What’s Upset You Now? – Sue addressed the fact that she doesn’t look happy all the time.

During the interview, Sue spoke about how her facial expression doesn’t always reflect how she’s feeling inside.

“I’m really sorry if it offends you, but there’s not much I can do about that,” she said.

I’m A Celebrity star Sue Cleaver apologises

The soap star then continued, explaining that she just has “one of those” expressions on her face.

“I’ve got one of those, if I see somebody, and I’m trying to remain really neutral with my expression, it’s almost impossble. You cam see the corners of my lip turning down in absolute disgust,” she explained.

I’m really sorry if it offends you, but there’s not much I can do about that.

“I’ve got one of those resting [bleep] faces. That’s another thing that annoys me, when people say ‘come on, give us a smile’ I say ‘I’m smiling on the inside’,” Sue then continued.

“My mouth just doesn’t turn naturally upwards. Sometimes I’ve caught sight of myself in a shop mirror and I’ve thought ‘Oh my Lord, I look miserable.'” she said.

“I’m quite happy and jolly inside. My mouth does not give that off.”

Sue reunited with her ‘jungle husband’

Sue’s comments come not long after she reunited with her “jungle husband”, Mike Tindall.

The I’m A Celebrity duo had a “sneaky” lunch last week – leaving fans thrilled.

Taking to Instagram, Sue shared a selfie of herself and Mike beaming for the camera for her 137k followers to see.

“Gorgeous sneaky lunch with one of my husbands – sorry to my other ones, your time will come,” she captioned the snap.

She then added couple of love heart emojis after her caption – as well as the hashtags: “#junglehusband #junglehubby”.

“Love you two,” one fan commented. “Great friendship- he’s dishy too which helps lol,” another said.

