I’m A Celebrity star Helen Flanagan reveals parenting struggle as she snaps at kids

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa star Helen Flanagan has revealed her struggles with parenting as she snapped at her children this week. Helen shared her parenting woes in a series of posts on her Instagram account.

Helen, who also played Rosie Webster on Coronation Street, has three children with former partner Scott Sinclair.

However, her relationship with kids Charlie (aged two), Delilah (four) and Matilda (seven) isn’t always rosy. In a series of posts throughout the week, Helen shared her more recent struggles.

This follows her Instagram post six days ago – a family portrait captioned ‘chaos everyday.’ She then went on to document the day-to-day drama of parenting three young children.

Helen Flanagan reveals parenting struggle

In a series of Instagram Stories this week, Helen shared how she had been struggling with parenting lately. “Having a thing with Delilah at the moment where she just screamed and cries when I leave a room,” she said.

She continued: “She follows me everywhere in the house and I know it’s cute but it’s not as well. I wanted to go for a bath last night and she screamed the whole time. I still co-sleep with Delilah. Do any mums feel me?”

Helen’s parenting woes are a far cry away from her days of glamour in Weatherfield (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

This morning she shared a picture of her waking up in bed with Delilah lying on top of her, captioned “wake up like this,” with a love heart and wide-eyed emoji.

“Got a thing with Charlie when he keeps head butting me,” she went on to say. “Also at the end of the day I feel touched out and feel for for when I’m a snappy witch – anyone else?”

“Did lock myself in the toilet today for five minutes,” she admitted.

Helen is currently appearing on I’m A Celebrity…. South Africa (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

I’m a Celebrity fans left confused by ‘two places at once’ Helen

Helen’s parenting hell comes amidst her appearance on this season’s I’m A Celebrity… South Africa. “Was the jungle pre-recorded? Like you aren’t actually in there right now?” asked one fan in the comments below a recent post.

With the reality television show being recorded months in advance, this allows her to appear on our television screens at the same time as documenting her parenting struggles on social media.

Helen is best known for playing Rosie Webster on Coronation Street from 2000 – 2012, and a brief return between 2017 – 2018. Helen left the soap to concentrate on parenting, but has never ruled out a return.

