I’m A Celebrity star ‘heartbroken’ as she announces death of beloved mum

Reality star and I’m a Celebrity favourite Caitlyn Jenner has announced sad news on social media.

The 73-year-old took to Instagram to tell her 14.4 million fans that her mother, Esther, had died.

Caitlyn Jenner announces mother’s death

Sharing a sweet carousel of her mother, Caitlyn wrote: “I am heartbroken to announce my mom passed away yesterday morning, peacefully.

“Losing a mother is unique in the sense that she is the only person that loved me my entire life. I will miss her tremendously. She was a few weeks shy of 97 and lived a full life. Love you mom.”

Fans of the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star were quick to share their sympathies in the comments.

“I am so sorry for your loss. God bless your mom. Sending you hugs and prayers,” wrote one fan.

“I’m very sorry Caitlyn,” agreed a second. “Prayers be with you and the family at this time.”

“So sorry. I am so happy that you had the honour of having your mom with you for 97 years,” said a third. “Extremely lucky. Having said that, the loss of a mom is so devastating.”

Caitlyn starred on I’m a Celeb in 2019 (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Jacqueline Jossa, who joined Caitlyn in the jungle, also sent her condolences.

“So sorry for your loss,” she wrote. “Sending loads of love.”

When did Caitlyn Jenner appear on I’m a Celebrity?

Caitlyn appeared on I’m a Celebrity back in 2019. She had previously starred in the US version of the ITV jungle series in 2003.

Caitlyn was frank during I’m a Celeb (Credit: ITV)

She was joined by stars such as Kate Garraway, Roman Kemp and Ian Wright. Caitlyn was the seventh celebrity to be eliminated.

Former EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa won the series, with Corrie’s Andy Whyment coming second.

