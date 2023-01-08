I’m a Celebrity star Scarlette Douglas has lifted the lid on her break-up last year.

The 35-year-old presenter, who has surged in popularity after her stint in the jungle last year, revealed she split with her boyfriend in the summer.

The A Place in the Sun presenter previously dated The Voice star Lyndrik Xela for two years.

However, she has now admitted found the last few months of their relationship to be difficult.

Scarlette has become hugely popular after her I’m a Celebrity stint (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Scarlette on love split

Scarlette said that for the last six months of 2021 she “cried herself to sleep nearly every night” and admitted that she didn’t really understand why.

The I’m a Celebrity explained she was “holding in a lot of emotion, sadness and tension” and continued that she and Lyndrix went through a particularly tough rough patch before they split.

I will never dim my light for anyone ever again.

“I was in a relationship that I didn’t want to be in and shouldn’t have been in. And I was overworked, my iron account was low. I don’t think I was depressed, but I was really sad,” Scarlette continued to Fabulous.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scarlette Douglas (@missscardoug)

Scarlette makes relationship vow

Scarlette added that when the pair agreed to go their separate ways, she felt “a huge weight just lifted”.

“I felt I could be goofy again and not have to apologise for it. I didn’t have anybody telling me: ‘You shouldn’t be like that’ or ‘this is too much’. And I had started to shrink,” she said, before making her vow.

“My light is going to shine, and if it’s too bright for you, then you can get out. I will never dim my light for anyone ever again,” she said.

The I’m a Celebrity star is now enjoying what the single life has to offer (Credit: Splash News)

Is Scarlette Douglas seeing anyone new?

For now, Scarlette, who is starting as a showbiz reporter at Good Morning Britain, is enjoying the single life.

But she does hope to start her own family in the future – be it with a partner or without.

She admitted she “would love to meet someone” but isn’t in a rush.

Scarlette also said she’d consider adoption or using a sperm donor to start a family.

Read more: Scarlette Douglas reveals ‘devastating’ loss while she was on I’m A Celebrity as she makes ‘pledge’ on GMB

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know with a comment.