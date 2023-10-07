The latest Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo news has seen the I’m A Celebrity winner linked to a new businessman beau reportedly worth £280 million.
Toff, who won the 2017 series of I’m A Celebrity, is said to be dating the controversial founder of BrewDog, James Watt.
The 41-year-old multi-millionaire comes from humble beginnings after growing up in a Scottish fishing family. He made his fortune by selling craft beer, which was helped massively by his decision to shun mainstream marketing. Instead, James opted for more quirky and tongue-in-cheek campaigns for his brand.
I’m A Celebrity news: Winner dating businessman and ‘never been happier’
According to the Daily Mail, Georgia was recently whisked to rural Banffshire in Scotland by James and given a tour of his flagship brewery. He also bought the 28-year-old breakfast at a nearby coffee shop and showed her the harbour, it’s claimed.
A friend claimed to the newspaper: “Toff has never been happier – she is grinning from ear to ear and it is lovely to see. They have spent a lot of time together since meeting. They just hit it off instantly.”
View this post on Instagram
Read more: I’m A Celebrity star welcomes second baby
Toff, who found fame in Made In Chelsea, was apparently set up on a blind date with James by pals.
The star has been single since her split with convicted fraudster George Cottrell in February this year.
Cottrell was released from a US jail in 2017 having spent eight months inside for money laundering.
BrewDog chief James, meanwhile, was awarded £600,000 in September 2022 after he was scammed by an ex-lover.
But he has also found himself in the headlines for other reasons. In 2021, a group of BrewDog employees published an open letter claiming some ex-staff suffered “mental illness”, had “burn out” and were “afraid and miserable”. James and the company has strongly refuted the claims, however.
Asperger’s and ADHD diagnosis
Earlier this year, James revealed he had been diagnosed with high functioning Asperger’s and ADHD.
He said: “My first 40 years on this planet have been pretty eventful. High highs, low lows and a fair few personal struggles along the way. I had always thought I was just a bit of an odd fish, very introverted, very happy in my own company and far more capable analytically than socially. I have always struggled with anything emotional and I am terrible with social cues.”
James then added that he has “always needed significant amounts of time” by himself to “function well”.
View this post on Instagram
Read more: I’m A Celebrity favourite reveals stalking horror
This year, Toff reportedly signed up to a celebrity dating app to find love. The blonde-haired reality star and influencer was apparently using Raya to meet a new man after her split with George Cottrell.
ED! has contacted Toff’s rep for comment.
So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.