The latest Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo news has seen the I’m A Celebrity winner linked to a new businessman beau reportedly worth £280 million.

Toff, who won the 2017 series of I’m A Celebrity, is said to be dating the controversial founder of BrewDog, James Watt.

The 41-year-old multi-millionaire comes from humble beginnings after growing up in a Scottish fishing family. He made his fortune by selling craft beer, which was helped massively by his decision to shun mainstream marketing. Instead, James opted for more quirky and tongue-in-cheek campaigns for his brand.

Georgia Toffolo is said to be dating the multimillionaire of BrewDog (Credit: Splashnews.com)

I’m A Celebrity news: Winner dating businessman and ‘never been happier’

According to the Daily Mail, Georgia was recently whisked to rural Banffshire in Scotland by James and given a tour of his flagship brewery. He also bought the 28-year-old breakfast at a nearby coffee shop and showed her the harbour, it’s claimed.

A friend claimed to the newspaper: “Toff has never been happier – she is grinning from ear to ear and it is lovely to see. They have spent a lot of time together since meeting. They just hit it off instantly.”

Toff, who found fame in Made In Chelsea, was apparently set up on a blind date with James by pals.

The star has been single since her split with convicted fraudster George Cottrell in February this year.

Cottrell was released from a US jail in 2017 having spent eight months inside for money laundering.

BrewDog chief James, meanwhile, was awarded £600,000 in September 2022 after he was scammed by an ex-lover.

But he has also found himself in the headlines for other reasons. In 2021, a group of BrewDog employees published an open letter claiming some ex-staff suffered “mental illness”, had “burn out” and were “afraid and miserable”. James and the company has strongly refuted the claims, however.

Toff won I’m A Celebrity in 2017 (Credit: YouTube/ ITV)

Asperger’s and ADHD diagnosis

Earlier this year, James revealed he had been diagnosed with high functioning Asperger’s and ADHD.

He said: “My first 40 years on this planet have been pretty eventful. High highs, low lows and a fair few personal struggles along the way. I had always thought I was just a bit of an odd fish, very introverted, very happy in my own company and far more capable analytically than socially. I have always struggled with anything emotional and I am terrible with social cues.”

James then added that he has “always needed significant amounts of time” by himself to “function well”.

This year, Toff reportedly signed up to a celebrity dating app to find love. The blonde-haired reality star and influencer was apparently using Raya to meet a new man after her split with George Cottrell.

