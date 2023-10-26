I’m A Celebrity star ‘upset and really scared’ after her home targeted by ‘sick’ burglars: ‘They really planned it’

Hollyoaks and I’m A Celebrity star Jorgie Porter had to fight back tears as she shared the news that her home has been targeted by burglars.

The actress, 35, who to fame on the Channel 4 soap playing Theresa McQueen, lives in a lush pad in Cheshire with fiance Ollie Piotrowski and their baby boy, Forest.

However, this week Jorgie faced a terrifying experience when her home was “almost robbed” in what she thinks was a “planned” robbery.

Jorgie admitted she was ‘really scared’ (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star ‘really scared’ amid robbery news

Jorgie took to her Instagram Story to reveal the scary ordeal. She told fans: “I’m really upset and really scared and angry that our house was almost robbed last night. People tried to get in.

“They came over the gate. Obviously it’s been planned because all the cables have been cut. The wifi has been cut in the area. Our alarm was taken off the wall. They’ve really planned it. Sick.”

Jorgie spoke about the scary incident (Credit: Instagram Story)

‘I hope they just get what’s coming to them’

Holding her baby Forest, the Hollyoaks star continued: “It’s really scary. I want to say thank you to the police for turning up really quickly last night – and how many there were. It actually made us feel a little bit safe.

“I’m just so angry. Why would people want to come – it’s just so upsetting. I hope nobody is put in this position because it’s really horrible.” Jorgie finished with: “I hope they just get what’s coming to them.”

I’m A Celebrity star Jorgie’s baby heartbreak

In 2021 Jorgie and Ollie discovered that she was pregnant with quadruplets. The chances of falling pregnant naturally with four babies are incredibly rare: 700,000 to one. In an interview with Fabulous, Jorgie revealed she was initially excited, but then fear crept in as she began having regular scans.

“It was so stressful. I wanted to believe everything was going to be okay, but I was scared because I knew the risks,” she said. “At every scan, we’d have the same worry – do they have heartbeats? I was going through so many emotions.”

Jorgie was offered a foetal reduction operation to terminate one or more of the pregnancies to give the others a better chance at survival. However, the actress, whose mum is a twin, said she couldn’t bear the thought of doing that and decided to “leave it to nature”.

Sadly in August last year, she had a 14-week scan and discovered all four babies had died in a missed miscarriage. Jorgie opened up saying it “didn’t make sense” as she had no signs of having a miscarriage. However, she credited Ollie for getting her through.

