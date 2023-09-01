I’m A Celebrity star delights fans with pregnancy announcement

In I’m A Celebrity news, a former star has delighted her fans by announcing that she’s pregnant with her third child.

The star, who appeared on the hit ITV show in 2013, announced the exciting news on Instagram.

I’m A Celebrity news: Rebecca Adlington announces pregnancy

Earlier today, I’m A Celebrity star and Olympic swimmer Rebecca announced that she is pregnant again.

The 34-year-old mother-of-two posted some sweet snaps from Disneyland Paris for her 111k followers to see.

In a snap standing in front of the Magic Kingdom, Rebecca, her children, and her partner, Andrew Parsons, can be seen with their hand on her stomach.

“Our own bit of magic,” she captioned the post. “Baby number 3 on the way.”

Rebecca’s news was popular with her fans (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Fans gush over Rebecca Adlington’s announcement

Fans of the swimmer were quick to take to the comment section to gush over the exciting news.

“Huge congratulations,” one fan commented. “LOVE this so much,” another gushed.

“Exciting timesssss, so happy for you!” a third wrote. “Eeeeeeeee congrats!!” another fan commented.

“Love this, congratulations! Xx,” a fifth said.

Rebecca shared some sad news last year (Credit: ITV)

Rebecca’s happy news come year after sad loss

Rebecca’s exciting news comes just over a year after she revealed that she had suffered a heartbreaking loss.

In August of last year, Rebecca revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage. In an Instagram post, the I’m A Celebrity star revealed that she’d suffered the loss and had had to have emergency surgery.

She said that she had later been re-admitted to hospital, where she was treated for sepsis.

“After a day of treating sepsis, a kidney infection, and a fever I’m slowly on the mend. Long way to go but I’m in the right place,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

“I can’t thank the hospitals and the staff enough, been so supportive. It’s such a devastating time but important in times like these we remember we aren’t alone and have so much support,” she then added.

