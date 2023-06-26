I'm A Celebrity logo
I’m A Celebrity star has all blood removed and cleaned to mark landmark birthday

I’m A Celebrity star Lynne Franks has revealed the news that she’s had all her blood removed and cleaned as she marked a landmark birthday.

Lynne celebrated her 75th birthday in April. It seems she really pushed the boat out to treat herself, reportedly spending £5,000 on the procedure.

The women’s rights advocate travelled to Germany to have “every last drop” of her blood cleaned.

Lynne Franks has detailed a blood procedure she underwent

I’m A Celebrity news: Lynne Franks on blood procedure

Writing an article in the Daily Mail, Lynne explained: “This spring, rather than throwing the usual big bash, I celebrated my 75th birthday by going to Germany to have all of the blood in my body — yes, every last drop — taken out and ‘cleaned’.”

Lynne, who appeared on I’m A Celebrity in 2007, added: “Now, admittedly, my constant and ongoing quest for a healthy and happy old age has led to some weird and wonderful healing experiences.

“From eating only brown rice for three weeks to clean my liver to fasting for a week with daily colonic ‘therapy’, I’ve tried cures and treatments that would test the most hardcore wellness fanatic.”

Lynne travelled to Germany for the treatment

What else did Lynne say about the news?

However, Lynne said even by her “standards”, the procedure was “extreme”. Detailing the treatment, Lynne said blood was taken “out of my body via a tube in one arm, passing it through a futuristic-looking machine in a process called ‘apheresis'”.

In addition, she admitted it was the “most bizarre” thing she’d “ever encountered”.

Before undergoing the procedure, Lynne said she was “careful not to get taken in by quackery” so she did her research. She said she “tracked down others” who’d had the treatment as well as “studying” research papers by the doctor.

Meanwhile, Lynne explained that apheresis is “not available in the UK” and it’s a “relatively unknown private procedure”.

I celebrated my 75th birthday by going to Germany to have all of the blood in my body.

Therefore, she had to travel outside of the country to undergo it. She said she felt that she was “making the right choice for me”.

