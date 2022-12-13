Matt Hancock dealt new blow over affair drama following I’m A Celebrity stint

Matt Hancock has been dealt a new blow following his I’m A Celebrity stint after his ‘secret snog’ was voted the most shocking moment caught on camera in a poll.

The MP, who was stripped of the Conservative whip for jetting off to Oz for his ITV reality appearance, resigned as health secretary due to tabloid headlines last year.

CCTV images showing the former Health Secretary and married aide Gina Coladangelo kissing in his ministerial office were published.

And the revelation saw the 44-year-old return to the backbenches as he quit for breaking lockdown rules.

Former reality TV contestant Matt Hancock has returned to his job in the House of Commons. But he has subsequently revealed he won’t stand in his constituency again (Credit: YouTube)

‘Most shocking moment caught on camera’

The research, conducted for Paddy Power Games, reveals 25% of those surveyed picked Mr Hancock‘s private moment as the most shocking.

Elsewhere, others TV presenters and famous faces featured in non-fiction TV instances alongside several shocking fictional TV events.

The eye-opening ‘real’ happenings that followed Mr Hancock in the poll included mishaps for Madonna and Gemma Collins.

15% of poll respondents voted for Madonna falling over on stage at the Brit Awards in 2015, putting her third.

Within seconds of this moment, Madonna fell backwards (Credit: Madonna Vevo YouTube)

And 12% picked Gemma Collins’ colossal faceplant falling during the 2019 series of Dancing On Ice in fifth place.

But a fraction more at 14% felt Cristiano Ronaldo’s interview with Piers Morgan was most shocking.

And in second place, just behind Mr Hancock with 21%, was an incident that generated headlines for weeks and weeks from September.

That’s right – Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield ‘skipping the queue’ at the Queen‘s laying-in-state features in the most outrageous moments, too.

Gemma Collins took to the ice and it was spectacular pic.twitter.com/4k9xp8kS03 — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) December 19, 2019

Top five outrageous fictional TV moments

When it comes to fictional moments that left observers stunned, Friends figures in the two joint top spots.

Villanelle’s shooting in Killing Eve was voted for by 12% of those polled.

Meanwhile the Red Wedding scenes in Game of Thrones attracted 11% and placed fourth.

Furthermore, Nessa announcing Smithy was the father of her baby in Gavin & Stacey came fifth with 11%.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield sparked outrage as they paid their respects to the Queen (Credit: BBC News YouTube)

Matt Hancock – out of I’m A Celebrity, in a ‘shocking moments’ poll

A Paddy Power Games spokesperson said: “He may have somehow made it to third place in the jungle.

“And he may have announced he’s standing down as an MP.

Matt Hancock’s office antics will take some beating in providing the shock factor.

“But the public have made it clear that Matt Hancock’s office antics will take some beating in providing the shock factor.”

Matt Hancock’s girlfriend Gina Coladangelo flew out to Oz to see him when he exited the series (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Additionally, they continued: “Some may be surprised to see the Red Wedding rank as low as fourth in the list.

“But that wasn’t even the most shocking thing about Game of Thrones – that would be the way the final series ruined the whole show.”

