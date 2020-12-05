I’m A Celebrity winner Giovanna Fletcher’s brother Mario Falcone has said she ‘never expected to win’ the show.

Former TOWIE star Mario, 32, spoke out after Giovanna, 35, was crowned the Queen of the Castle last night (December 4, 2020).

During an appearance on ITV News, Mario said it was “amazing” to watch his big sister triumph.

Giovanna Fletcher’s brother Mario Falcone has reacted to her I’m A Celebrity win (Credit: ITV)

What did Giovanna Fletcher’s brother say about her I’m A Celebrity win?

But he said it would have come as a huge shock to the mum-of-three.

Mario said: “I’m overwhelmed. As a brother, it’s an amazing thing to see someone you love achieve something.

“I was looking at her face and that was overwhelming for her. I don’t think she ever expected that in a million years.”

Giovanna triumphed on Friday night (Credit: ITV)

Mario, who starred in TOWIE from 2011 to 2018, championed Gi throughout this year’s series.

Last week, he said he wanted to “break into the castle” after his sister was reduced to tears.

Devastated Giovanna had missed out on a message from home and Mario said it was “hard to watch”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mario Falcone (@mariofalcone)

‘Positive and selfless’

Before her win was announced, Mario said: “I believe she just deserves to be crowned Queen.

“Her positivity, the fact she is so selfless and caring…she is just a great role model.

“I think she embodies everything that a queen should. I honestly believe that she should win.”

Mario believes Giovanna ‘never expected’ to win the show (Credit: ITV)

Giovanna found herself in the final alongside Radio 1 DJ Jordan North and telly presenter Vernon Kay.

Vernon was first to leave, with Jordan finishing in second place.

After being shown to her throne, Giovanna was lost for words.

Giovanna seemed stunned while talking to Ant and Dec (Credit: ITV)

When hosts Ant and Dec asked how she was feeling, she replied: “I feel blown away. I can’t believe it.

“It’s been the most amazing experience…ask me in a week!”

Meanwhile, Giovanna’s husband Tom has since shared an adorable clip of the moment he and son Buzz learned she had won.

