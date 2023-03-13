I’m A Celebrity star Brian Paddick has spoken out after the passing of his husband Petter Belsvik.

Last month, the politician announced that Petter had passed away suddenly at home.

He wrote on Twitter at the time: “My beautiful, loving husband, Petter Belsvik, has died suddenly at our home in Oslo.

“He was found peacefully alone, with no cause of death immediately apparent. It will take some time to establish what happened. We were devoted to each other & I am devastated.”

Taking to Twitter today (March 13) to update fans on how he was doing, Brian said: “Cried again last night. This is going to be long, and it’s going to be tough.

“Thanks for all your good wishes. It helps. In a world that doesn’t seem to care, it’s good to know so many of you do. Thank you.”

Brian and Petter tied the knot in Norway in 2009 after meeting in Ibiza.

Fans send their condolences

Many of the 64-year-old’s followers took to the comment section to send their messages of support.

One person said: “So many of us care … grief can be so overwhelming but keep talking and ask for help when you need it.”

A second wrote: “Take each day one minute at a time. One day you will realise that you have managed to get through it without any tears. Time is a healer. Also, accept the love and support from your family and friends. It will help so much.”

“One step at a time Brian. It will be long and tough but you know you have good friends and people who don’t know you on here, championing you all the way,” another added.

Brian appeared in the eighth series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2008 and finished in seventh place.

