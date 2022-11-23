I’m A Celebrity star Boy George made a shock confession about Mike Tindall after his exit last night (November 22).

The singer became the latest campmate to be evicted from the jungle following the public vote.

Following his exit, the singer was asked who he wanted to be crowned King or Queen of the jungle.

And his response wasn’t what some would’ve expected…

I’m A Celebrity star Boy George became close with Mike Tindall (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: Boy George makes surprise confession about Mike Tindall

“I think the campmate I’d like to see crowned is Mike Tindall,” the Culture Club star said.

He went on to share what he enjoyed most about he royal, saying: “He’s doing it for the royals. I thought he bought an honesty. He just got on with it. He’s very stoic and he didn’t have any edges.

“He was hard to rattle. I tried.”

He also went on to add that the first person he will be having dinner with is Chris Moyles as he’s his “mate”.

Which makes it all the more shocking that George isn’t backing his pal to win!

How do Chris and Boy George know each other?

Chris has previously explained on the show that they know each other in the outside world.

The DJ’s girlfriend Tiffany Austin also has links to Boy George.

She’s a music agent and looks after George’s career.

So the boys have been pals for years!

George did, however, rub Chris up the wrong way during last night’s show.

It came as they were picking who would face up to the Grot Yoga trial.

Chris put himself forward, but George appeared to ignore his pal, picking Seann Walsh to join him instead.

This left the Radio X star pretty disgruntled, it has to be said.

We can’t wait to see his reaction when he realises George is backing Mike to win, and not him!

George ‘happy to go’

Elsewhere in his exit interview, George went on to share how he coped in the jungle.

“I had to forget who I was for the whole time I was in there. I just had to let go. I’m happy to go today.

“When you have got cameras on you, the younger people are probably used to being watched. It doesn’t bother them because they live in this sort of two-way mirror experience.

George continued: “For me there were things people didn’t speak up about. There was[bleep]ing going on over here and people weren’t saying it to people’s faces.

“Having Matt in here was really challenging obviously for a lot of reasons, and I thought I’ve gotta tell him what I said. He was there and I thought I had to say it.”

He added: “And by the way he is just a person. In here he is just a person. He mucked in and was really doing a lot to help everyone, and so I can’t judge him on that.

“Everyone in there was very kind, even the people who I didn’t necessarily get on with all the time.”

Boy George became the fourth person to be evicted from I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

ITV viewers ‘happy’ to see George exit

Meanwhile, many viewers were over the moon about George’s exit from the jungle.

Viewers were overjoyed that Boy George had been evicted. Many took to Twitter to air their thoughts on his exit.

“Thank god he’s left…I don’t have to hear to Karma, karma, karma, karma, karma chameleon anytime again soon!” one viewer tweeted.

“YES BOY GEORGE IS OUT ABOUT TIME,” another then said. “Oh thank god he’s out,” a third said.

“YESSSSSS!!!!!!!!! Never wanted someone out of I’m A Celebrity so bad in all my life,” another wrote.

However, thankfully for George, not everyone was quite so elated about his exit from the ITV competition.

One tweeted: “I will miss him, I didn’t always agree with him but he was entertaining to watch!”

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Favourite Entertainment Show now!

I’m a Celebrity continues tonight (Wednesday, November 23) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

So are you happy Boy George has left the jungle? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.