I’m A Celebrity 2020 winner Giovanna Fletcher has stunned fans with a glam makeover.

The author and broadcaster, 35, shared a selfie with husband Tom Fletcher and sent fans wild.

Spending most of November roughing it in the I’m A Celebrity castle, Gi certainly looked back to normal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giovanna Fletcher (@mrsgifletcher)

What did Giovanna Fletcher say about the makeover?

Earlier in the day (Thursday December 10), she shared another selfie showing her undergoing a makeover.

“Out of the castle and into the glam!” she said.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Giovanna Fletcher once poked fun at by Vernon Kay on Family Fortunes

She then settled down for the evening with Tom, and the couple watched back the show together.

Sharing a couple of glasses of fizz, Giovanna looked glam and relaxed.

Giovanna went in for a makeover (Credit: ITV)

Captioning the image, she said: “Still processing the last month.

“I feel so thankful, grateful and honoured to have been a part of such an uplifting, fun and special show!!

I’ve been watching bits back and finding it hilarious.

“I’ve been watching bits back and finding it hilarious.

“I miss my campmates (although very happy to be reunited with this one!!!!!). Thanks for all the love and messages. You all rock.”

Fans praised Giovanna after her makeover (Credit: Brett D. Cove / Splash News / SplashNews.com)

How did Giovanna’s fans react?

It wasn’t long until many of Giovanna’s 1.9million Instagram followers took to the site to congratulate her on her makeover.

“Are you reverse ageing?! You look so young and pretty in this pic!!” one gushed.

Another wrote: “You look so beautiful.”

Finally, a third said: “You look gorgeous Gi!”

Giovanna was a huge hit on I’m A Celebrity 2020 (Credit: ITV)

What else has happened to Giovanna after I’m A Celebrity 2020?

Giovanna has opened up about personal issues since she left the I’m A Celebrity castle.

In an emotional interview with The Sun newspaper, she revealed that she suffered a miscarriage before she had her oldest son.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Giovanna Fletcher reveals moment she reunited with sons after winning show

Mum-of-three Giovanna said: “It took me years to be able to talk about it, but once you do it’s hugely comforting to know that you’re not alone.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.